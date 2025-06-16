Joe Gibbs’ Driver Showers “Motherf—” Ross Chastain With Expletives as Mexico Gets the Worst of Him

In the heart of Mexico City, with rain slicing through the skies and tension thick as exhaust smoke, the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 delivered one of the most chaotic and electrifying NASCAR Cup Series races in recent memory. Shane van Gisbergen stole the headlines with a masterclass. He drifted through puddles, dodged wrecks, and cruised to a jaw-dropping 16.5-second win from the pole. It was the kind of performance that silences doubters and stamps a legacy.

But behind SVG’s brilliant ballet in the rain, the rest of the field was engaged in a demolition derby. There was plenty of frustration, flying tempers, and some not-so-family-friendly radio chatter. One Joe Gibbs Racing driver, in particular, had had enough of the chaos. And when he tangled with NASCAR’s most polarizing figure, Ross Chastain, the sparks weren’t just on the track.

Chase Briscoe blasts Chastain

If you have heard of Ross Chastain, then you know that his aggressive driving style has become a defining (and often controversial) feature of his NASCAR career. In recent years, several high-profile incidents have highlighted how his approach has impacted other drivers, sometimes to the detriment of their own race outcomes. One such incident happened again at the Viva Mexico 250.

Chase Briscoe, piloting the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, found himself locked in a fierce battle with Ross Chastain for position inside the top 10. Both drivers were desperate for a strong finish as the playoff picture continued to tighten. But..that’s when Ross Chastain, in his typical driving style, gave a shove to Briscoe as the JGR driver drove past him.

Unhappy with the move, Briscoe lashed out at Ross Chastain over his radio as per Jordan Bianchi on X. “F— that motherf—–,” Briscoe said. Clearly, Briscoe was fuming! Briscoe’s frustration didn’t end there. In a post-race interview, he further shared his thoughts on the incident. “It’s just kind of how he races, I guess. He just tried to spin me out. On that original restart, he door slammed me, and then I finally caught back up to him after 10 or so laps. I barely got into him, and he tried to spin me out. Typical,” Briscoe vented.

Well, this is not the first time Ross Chastain’s approach has impacted other drivers. Remember the 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington? Chastain and Kyle Larson were battling for the lead late in the race. Chastain, leading at the time, made contact with Larson while trying to defend his position, resulting in both cars crashing out. Larson finished 20th, while Chastain’s damaged No. 1 car was towed to the garage, ending his day. “He’s going to make a lot of enemies,” Rick Hendrick had predicted after the race. And, looking at the current scenario, it looks like the prediction is coming true.

Chastain’s team owner, Justin Marks, had acknowledged the need for Chastain to “clean up” his racing style, especially after repeated incidents with other drivers like Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Denny Hamlin. This was a couple of years ago, and despite these calls for restraint, Chastain has remained unapologetic for his hard-nosed approach, which has earned him both fans and critics in equal measure.

Eventually, Chase Briscoe managed to finish seventh in Mexico City, whereas Ross Chastain finished in the 16th position. For Briscoe, the result kept him in a strong playoff position. For Chastain, Mexico City was just the latest chapter in a career defined by controversy and consequence. All thanks to aggressive driving.

Ross Chastain’s other side

While Ross Chastain is often defined by his aggressive on-track persona, there’s another side to the driver that garners far less attention. But it is equally impactful. What’s that, you may ask? Well, it’s his role as a mentor and advocate for up-and-coming racers, especially in Mexico and across the international motorsport scene.

So, during the Mexico City race weekend, Ross Chastain took time away from the track to connect with local fans and aspiring drivers. In the pre-race interview, Chastain offered advice to young Mexican racers, stating, “As a driver, you just have to start racing, whatever level you can afford,” he said. Moreover, he told up-and-coming racers to progress gradually through the ranks, allowing their skills to evolve with each level. By racing alongside more experienced drivers, young talents can absorb valuable lessons, sharpen their instincts, and better prepare for the challenges ahead. “Whatever you can race, keep moving up,” Chastain further added.

Ross Chastain’s own path to NASCAR success was far from easy. Growing up on a Florida watermelon farm, he faced financial hurdles and limited racing resources. Chastain often relied on family support and sheer persistence to keep his dreams alive. Early in his career, Chastain raced on tight budgets and endured numerous setbacks, experiences that shaped his gritty, never-give-up attitude and fueled his determination to succeed at the highest level.

In Mexico City, Chastain proved that he might be a polarizing figure on the track, but he is also a positive influence off it.