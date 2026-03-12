Joe Gibbs Faces $100,000 Scam Accusations as Spire Motorsports Cuts JGR Lawsuit Bluff

The legal tussle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports has a new twist, this time from Spire’s side. So far, in response to JGR’s lawsuit and injunction filing, the judge had ordered a temporary restraining order allowing Chris Gabehart to work for Spire. Now, Spire Motorsports reportedly hit back with an explanation, pointing some serious fingers at JGR’s financial operations.

Spire Motorsports hits back at Joe Gibbs Racing

According to a series of information shared by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Spire Motorsports has filed a response to Joe Gibbs Racing’s motion for a preliminary injunction. In the tweets, Pockrass shared how Spire Motorsports highlighted a broken agreement worth $100,000.

According to reports, JGR and Spire agreed to let car chief Robert Smith go to Ty Gibbs’ car last year. In return, they reportedly agreed to trade a JGR competition employee. In case it does not take place, Joe Gibbs’ team would hand over $100,000 to Spire Motorsports.

However, Spire alleged that neither happened, as JGR did not make the payment, nor provide an employee under the agreement. With this, Spire also shared a series of responses to JGR’s allegations.

JGR alleged that the role of Gabehart at Spire is similar to that of its team. Responding to it, Spire said the scenario is more focused on the bigger picture and ownership roles than day-to-day competition.

“Whereas my position at JGR was confined to NASCAR Cup Series competition, my responsibilities at Spire focus on strategic initiatives and operational oversight across Spire’s entire multi-series motorsports enterprise,” said Gabehart.

JGR further added that if Gabehart channels JGR info to Spire, it’d be hurt. In response to it, Spire stated that it does not need JGR’s info.

Lastly, Joe Gibbs Racing also alleged that Chris Gabehart was under a non-compete but met with Spire Motorsports’ owner, Jeff Dickerson, before being allowed. Responding to it, Spire alleged that JGR stopped paying him, and they met due to his 18-year-long friendship with Dickerson.

All these responses surfaced after Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit against Spire Motorsports, alleging the theft of proprietary competition data for the benefit of the rival team. While the verdict of the lawsuit has yet to come out, JGR star Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on it.

Denny Hamlin reflects on JGR-Spire Motorsports’ situation involving Chris Gabehart

Denny Hamlin, who spent six long years with Chris Gabehart, shared his thoughts on the ongoing Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit situation against Spire Motorsports. Shedding light on it, Hamlin stated that information plays a crucial role, and it must be protected at every cost.

“I’ve shared the thoughts I had on Monday on why it’s really important for these teams to be able to protect their information because there’s honestly no going back. Yeah, if somehow your information gets out, there’s no going back until there’s another new car, and who knows when that will be,” Hamlin said.

Denny Hamlin and Chris Gabehart worked together for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2019 to 2024. During this time, Gabehart helped Hamlin to qualify in the Championship 4 thrice before moving into a new role within Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025.