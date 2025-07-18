Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Becomes NASCAR Fans’ Punching Bag Amidst Vicious Name-Calling

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen Joe Gibbs Racing continue its formidable presence, albeit with some notable shifts and a mix of stellar performances from its veteran driver. The offseason brought a significant change with Chase Briscoe stepping into the #19 car, replacing the retired Martin Truex Jr., while veteran crew chief Chris Gabehart transitioned to a competition director, moving from Denny Hamlin’s pit box. But a dip in performance followed, with several JGR cars finishing outside the Top 20 in the tail end of the season’s first quarter. Things haven’t been looking good for Joe Gibbs’ grandson this season.

Entering his third full-time Cup Series season, expectations were high for Ty Gibbs to secure his maiden Cup victory after a playoff appearance in 2024. His stat line, with zero wins, but five Top-10s, three Top-5s, and 9 laps led, puts him 17th in points, yet 259 markers adrift of the leader. Early in the season, he faced a rough stretch, finishing 30th or worse in several races, a continuation of a challenging end to 2024. But Gibbs was seen thriving on road courses, ranking Top 10 in passing, defense, restarts, and delivering a 7th-place finish at Sonoma. The Chicago Street Course offered respite, with Gibbs claiming a podium. While these indicators suggest upward momentum, criticism continues to swirl around his image of a ‘nepo baby.’

Gibbs has often garnered a reputation that frequently labels him as one of NASCAR’s most polarizing figures, a perception amplified by past incidents and his fiery demeanor. Critics point to a pattern of pit road incidents and the “stuck-up” attitude, leading some to call him the “biggest jerk” on social media platforms like Reddit and X. The argument often surfaces after his rapid ascent in the sport, being solely attributed to his grandfather, Joe Gibbs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Feb 15, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) before the start of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The 22-year-old is currently in a critical position in terms of the 2025 In-Season Challenge and playoff picture. As of mid-July, Gibbs is still working to secure his spot on points or by clinching a win. His teammates, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, have already solidified their positions with multiple victories. While opinions vary, a pit-road incident at Sonoma drew widespread reaction and further criticism for Gibbs. The JGR driver clipped Brad Keselowski‘s crew tire-dresser, twisting his wrist, which earned no penalty due to NASCAR’s rules gap, but still sparked tension between the two crews on the pit road.

As the regular season rolls toward its decisive phase, Ty Gibbs has shown signs of maturity, a steadier driver, and fewer mishaps on track. But questions linger: can he channel his intensity without fracturing relationships in the garage or tarnishing the team’s image? Future performance won’t merely shape his playoff chances; it will determine whether he is seen as a dependable driver or labeled NASCAR’s most volatile personality. Amid the buzz, observers continue to watch closely how Gibbs’ on-track aggression and off-track tone will define his reputation, not just within the garage but among the broader community of fans.

Fans have seen enough of Ty Gibbs.

“Ever since he tried to fight Sam Mayer at Martinsville but wouldn’t take his helmet off, he’s been one of my least favorite drivers,” one fan wrote. Another incident of post-race confrontation solidifies Ty Gibbs’ arrogance. After contact on the final lap that saw Mayer run Gibbs into the wall while battling for a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at Martinsville, Gibbs aggressively tailed Mayer down the pit road. While Mayer had already removed his helmet, Gibbs approached him, still wearing his, and threw multiple punches at Mayer, hitting him in the face. The physical altercation resulted in a visible cut on Mayer’s forehead and even led to a NASACR official being injured, further intensifying the public scrutiny for Gibbs.

Another fan added to the sentiment, saying, “Ty is one of those drivers that you want to see fail. He’s so stuck up and has had everything handed to him, and I hope so much that he is an afterthought his whole career.” This comment points to his direct path from ARCA and Xfinity Series, straight into a full-time Cup Series ride with top-tier equipment at Joe Gibbs Racing, rather than having to struggle for funding or prove himself in lesser equipment like other drivers. The advantageous circumstance of his career trajectory, combined with moments of arrogance, contributes to a public sentiment that he is a “silver spoon” driver whom they wish to see humbled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Agreed. Doesn’t make Ty any less of a little tw– though. He’s toned it down since Xfinity because he doesn’t have the stats to run his mouth right now, but once he starts winning, he’ll be an insufferable little gift from God again,” wrote another. After winning the 2022 Xfinity championship race at Phoenix by controversially pushing his teammate Brandon Jones out of the way on the final restart, Gibbs made a heavily criticized comparison, stating to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “I always go back to the same verse that Jesus was hated first, and among all the people. That’s a part of it.” And getting extra support from JGR competition director Chris Gabehart only adds to the criticisms of being privileged.

But even Joe Gibbs has been criticized for having similar personalities on his team, as one fan wrote, “Gibbs has to have one as—- lunatic on staff at all times. Stewart, Busch, Ty. He’ll figure it out eventually when they park his a– for a race or two, or sponsorship gets hard to come by. I can’t think the He Gets Us crew love having a winless driver give them bad PR,” which is true. This characterization often traces back to figures like Tony Stewart, whose volatile temper and outspoken nature earned him the nickname “Smoke.” Kyle Busch, whose “Rowdy” persona and numerous incidents, from spinning Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Richmond in 2008 to his post-race frustration, earned him a probation in 2011 for intentionally wrecking Ron Hornaday Jr., defined much of this time with the team.

On the other hand, one fan joked, “He’s 5’7″ according to Google, so there are quite a few bigger jerks.” This might be true, but his track record and temperament often make a much bigger impact in the garage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether he matures into a respected competitor or continues down the road of controversy remains to be seen. But in a sport that thrives on personality as much as performance, Ty Gibbs is far from invisible.