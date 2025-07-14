Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Declares Himself ‘Not Guilty’ With Bold Two-Word Claim

Sunday’s race at Sonoma saw a clash unleashed between the crew members of Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, when the latter’s No. 54 driver, Ty Gibbs, clipped RFK’s tire carrier, Telvin McClurkin, while pitting. NASCAR officials had to intervene and stop the brief scuffle, which started when McClurkin wanted to confront Gibbs’ crew for the actions of their driver, who had a clean race and did not share the same stance as him.

Gibbs’ pit stop was ahead of Keselowski’s, just like their positions in lap 52, when they decided to go for the fresh Goodyear rubber and Sunoco fuel. Gibbs, while entering his pit, took a turn from Keselowski’s pit, and hit McClurkin, whose arm carrying the tire got pushed backwards. Usually, NASCAR is stern regarding the safety of the crews and officials on the pit road. Back in 2022, Ty Gibbs was handed a $75,000 penalty while driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry at Texas Motor Speedway, yet he was let off the hook at Sonoma. And the driver shared his take, citing that his actions weren’t egregious that endanger the #6 crew.

Ty Gibbs feels he abided by the rules

The No. 54 driver cited the rulebook in his defense. “By NASCAR’s rules, you know, I’m the lead car because I’m the pit box pass where the six is, and I’m in front of them as well. We have these orange lines right there as you can see – I’m sure they’ll show you after – where, you know, if I’m behind him, I have to go around those orange lines for it to be a rule, and going in I have the right of way so,” said Gibbs while speaking to TNT Sports reporters.

Both of McClurkin’s hands were occupied with tires, and so he was the only pit member who was standing in the pit box instead of on the wall or behind it. Even if that was not the case, the crew can tend to get out of control and face such accidents as a result, which is what Gibbs felt. “They’re on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason, to kind of get out of the way. And those guys like to push it, and that’s kind of the consequence you pay, so it’s unfortunate for them that they had a penalty. Nothing malicious, it’s my right away, so,” the JGR driver explained further.

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com at Pocono Raceway on July 14, 2024 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

JGR’s competition director, Chris Gabehart, also weighed in on the rights of both McClurkin and Gibbs, ultimately calling the situation unfortunate. “The rule is the rule, and the 54 (car) in that instance has the right of way, and the pit crew members just have to be aware enough to know that and not run into traffic unless you have to…and it’s one of those tough rules. I don’t really fault anybody on it.”

Luckily, neither of the drivers were charged with a penalty for the issue. NASCAR claimed that Gibbs’ move inside the pit was unintentional and that the crew is supposed to give space to the no. 54 car. However, the altercation will be reviewed during the week, and whoever turns out to be at fault will be penalized accordingly.

What Telvin McClurkin and RFK had to say

More than his own injury, the reason Telvin McClurkin felt the anger was obvious because it ultimately affected his driver, Keselowski’s performance. NASCAR on TNT’s Danielle Trotta spoke to Telvin McClurkin and revealed his side of the story. She recalled him saying, “When the No. 54 car came in, I was holding that tire, and Ty Gibbs’ car hit my hands and twisted my wrist…I was able to complete the stop, but it slowed Brad’s stop. My wrist and my hands are okay, I’m going to continue, I’m fine.”

Lucky for Gibbs, RFK Racing’s crew chief Jeremy Bullins was empathetic about the situation and termed the act as expected behavior. Speaking to Gibbs’ jackman, he said, “If we were in that pit box, I would expect him (Keselowski) to do the same thing, so we’re good.”

Either way, both parties would hope not to be charged and have the issue fade away. What do you think? Was it anybody’s fault? Or fate? Let us know in the comments.