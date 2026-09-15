Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Exposes Sentimental Reason Behind Touching Kyle Busch Tribute

Bristol under the lights is always an emotional place to race, but this weekend carries more weight than usual. Coming off the recent passing of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, the entire garage arrives at Bristol still processing the loss. For Ty Gibbs, though, this weekend means something even more personal. He’s not just racing in a chase race, he’s driving a tribute.

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Gibbs will run a throwback scheme honoring Kyle Busch’s Mars paint scheme, which will include the “Bundle of Joy” logo on the hood. Speaking on SiriusXM ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the grandson of Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs explained just how personal this one is to him.

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“Fortunately, I think I was there for a 2017 sweep, but I can’t remember if I was, I’m pretty sure I was there for the sweep. I think it was 2013, the other one. So I think I was there for both,” Gibbs said. “And yeah, I grew up around Kyle, spent a lot of time around Kyle, you know. And I really appreciate the memories I have for that and going racing, you know.”

Before Ty Gibbs was racing against Cup Series competitors himself, he was a kid hanging around the JGR hauler, watching one of the sport’s most competitive drivers up close. Busch was the centerpiece of JGR’s championship seasons in 2015 and 2019, but for Gibbs, what stands out most isn’t just the trophies, it’s the time he spent around Rowdy growing up.

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Describing how close-knit those early years at the track really were, the 23 year old further added, “In 2015, before my dad was a part of JGR, it was really just Coach and Kyle and Dave Alpern and Samantha and the dogs and me going to the racetrack because I would just go to the racetrack every week and that’s all I wanted to do,” Gibbs said. “And that’s kind of when I started the race in 2015. So, you know, I spent a lot of time around them and, you know, to be able to see, I was there for 2015 Cup Championship and the 2019 Cup Championship.”

Ty will drive the iconic Mars Inc. car that Rowdy drove during his time at JGR. And although, this is not a typical Darlington throwback weekend, this special scheme will stand out at Bristol under the lights. Interestingly, Ty had his first Cup win at the Valley of Thunder in the spring this season.

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After three years of full-time racing, he finally parked his car in the victory lane. So, there’s a sense of collective optimism, that Ty Gibbs driving the Rowdy car could be back in the victory lane. 2022 was Kyle Busch’s last win at Bristol and it came with the iconic M&M’s candy car. The #54 team could recreate the magic this weekend and it would be a perfect tribute to Kyle Busch.

It is worth noting that Ty Gibbs isn’t the only one paying his tribute to Rowdy. The Bristol Motor Speedway have made some special arrangements themselves.

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Bristol has always had a real connection to Kyle Busch’s career. Between his eight Cup Series wins, nine O’Reilly Series wins, and five Truck Series wins, Busch won 22 races total at the track, and he completed the rare feat of sweeping all three national series in a single weekend twice, in 2010 and 2017.

Honoring Rowdy, Bristol Motor Speedway announced its own tribute plans on X: “Forever Rowdy’s House. Everyone who walks through the gates at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will receive a Rowdy towel to wave during a special Lap 18 tribute. Join us as we honor Kyle Busch, a Bristol legend.”

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At lap 18, fans throughout the grandstands will wave the yellow towels in Busch’s honor. Alongside Busch, the track is also honoring Dolly Parton this weekend, following her recent demise. Her signature pink butterfly will appear on Bristol’s concrete walls and around the property, with a memorial decal going out to every team across NASCAR’s three national series. In the Fan Zone, fans will be able to sign a tribute banner for Parton, and her music will play throughout the grounds all weekend.

Between honoring Parton and running 500 laps in Busch’s memory, it’s set up to be an emotional night at Bristol. For Ty Gibbs, the goal this weekend is simple: bring Kyle Busch’s old colors back to victory lane where they belong.