Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Ready to Quit NASCAR in Future as He Eyes New Career Legacy

Only the fortunate get to have ‘Gibbs’ as their last name. Ty Gibbs is one of them, being a generational racer after his grandfather Joe Gibbs laid the foundation of his family’s NASCAR legacy. Even though Coy Gibbs, Ty’s father and Joe’s son, did not leave a very impressive mark in the sport, Ty has proven to be different and more competitive. But the legacy doesn’t stop here for the younger Gibbs. When the time comes, Ty is not afraid to step out of NASCAR and his family legacy to define his own.

Joe Gibbs’ grandson is ready to step out of the family shadow

“My eggs are not just in this basket. Like, I don’t want to be like that. Like I want to be able to go race other things,” said Ty recently.

It is quite apparent that he feels the need to step out of the norm in his family. His grandfather, Joe Gibbs, was initially a football coach before getting interested in racing and starting JGR. His son, Coy Gibbs, raced for his team in the early 2000s. Despite delivering strong performances in the Truck Series, he never managed to win a race. But Ty Gibbs outperforms his father.

Ty saw his career peak when he won the Xfinity (now called the NOAP) Series championship back in 2022, also racing for his grandfather’s team. He then made his full-time debut in the Cup Series with JGR and has been with the team ever since. But that’s not the finish line for him.

“I think NASCAR is the top level of motorsports. One of them in the world, but like that I want to race everything. I don’t want to just be good at just NASCAR, you know? Obviously, it’s my main focus, but racing is my main focus, and I want to race all everything,” he told the media.

In the Cup, Ty hasn’t tasted that success yet, as he still awaits his elusive first victory. In fact, he led 304 laps in 2025, the most for any Cup driver without winning even once.

“I just think it’s part of the process. I know I can run good and that our team is capable of that. Sometimes it takes time, and we’ll get there. I have confidence in our team,” he had said after his poor start last year.

However, Ty has also been participating in some non-NASCAR-sanctioned events, such as the Chili Bowl Nationals, one of the biggest dirt midget races in the U.S. While his results haven’t yet translated into a championship profile, that experience he’s gaining there is surely helping him prepare for a world beyond NASCAR.

Which is why, while his main focus seems to be the Cup Series as of now, he doesn’t want it to be that way in the future, as he looks forward to expanding his racing experience.

It’s not just Ty Gibbs. There is yet another driver who has proven himself outside of NASCAR as well.

NASCAR prodigy hints at moving to F1

There is quite a lot to prove outside of stock car racing, and Connor Zilisch is on the way to do that. The 19-year-old is set to drive full-time for Trackhouse Racing this year, and recently participated in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. However, just like Ty, he too, he seems to be interested in exploring more opportunities in racing.

Speaking to the media at Daytona, he reflected on his interest in joining Formula 1. “If I have a very successful first few years in NASCAR, it’s not something I wouldn’t say no to,” he said.

Zilisch has managed to get a full-time seat with Chevrolet in the Cup Series, and General Motors has been watching. They are also keen on the development of their All-American F1 team, Cadillac, who are set to debut this year with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

However, once the team has built a strong base, Connor Zilisch becomes a strong choice, especially considering his strong background and young age. It wouldn’t be a surprise if one day he switches from NASCAR, just like Ty Gibbs plans to.