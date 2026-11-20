Every offseason, the same question follows NASCAR’s young stars: where does the next edge come from? For one Joe Gibbs Racing driver, the answer has been sitting on a screen for years, loaded and waiting. This December, the screen goes dark, and the real thing takes over.

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“This is such a cool opportunity. I’ve been really keen to race Aussie V8 Supercars, having been racing and driving them on iRacing for years now,” Ty Gibbs said, as reported by Zac Dowdell of SuperCars.

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“Jack tells me the Sandown circuit is one of the best in Australia, his family has a lot of history there, and I’m really looking forward to the weekend and spending some time down under.”

Joe Gibbs’ grandson will compete in the Australian Touring Car Classics at Sandown, driving a Triple Eight-built Holden VF Commodore prepared by Eggleston Motorsport. The car will carry the familiar No. 54 and Monster Energy colors, along with Joe Gibbs Racing and Eggleston logos.

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The new support class runs as part of the Sandown Summer Enduro weekend, with sprint races throughout and a 30-minute feature on Sunday. It is a historic-car showcase, not a round of the current Supercars championship.

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Gibbs arrives fresh off a breakthrough year. Driving the No. 54 Toyota Camry, he won his first two career Cup races and finished ninth in the points. That result sits on top of a résumé that already included the 2022 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.

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He has also spent years collecting seat time outside stock cars. Gibbs ran the Trans Am Series’ TA2 class between 2019 and 2021, then moved into dirt with High Limit Racing and made his World of Outlaws Sprint Car debut at Charlotte in November 2025. At 24, he has now added a heavier, grippier touring car to that list.

For a driver whose road-course form is a big part of his Cup career, Sandown is a chance to test those skills on a layout he has only seen in a simulator.

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The invitation traces back to Jack Perkins. The Supercars race winner has worked with Gibbs through Joe Gibbs Racing‘s road-course program, and he made two O’Reilly Series road-course starts for JGR in 2025.

Perkins also co-leads the new class with Ben and Rachael Eggleston, and his own Gold Coast 600-winning Holden Racing Team Commodore was the first confirmed entry. Gibbs will have a familiar face in the paddock.

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This was not the first plan. Gibbs had been linked to a wildcard appearance at the Adelaide Grand Final, possibly in a Toyota GR Supra, but that never materialized. Sandown offers a different route to the same goal.

NASCAR drivers continue to find opportunities Down Under

Gibbs joins a growing list of NASCAR names heading to Australia. Shane van Gisbergen’s move from Supercars to NASCAR helped open that door. Austin Cindric raced the Supercars main series at Adelaide with Tickford Racing in 2025.

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Jesse Love ran the Dunlop Super2 finale that year and is set to return this offseason. Rajah Caruth is also making a training-focused trip, working with Paul Morris and receiving mentorship from Brodie Kostecki, Broc Feeney and Nash Morris.

Gibbs will be racing rather than training, and the venue adds weight. Sandown has hosted touring-car endurance racing for decades, and its famous 500 marked a 60th anniversary in 2024. Alongside him, Rick and Todd Kelly will return in Nissan Altimas, and Mason Kelly will drive a Gen2 Mustang.

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For Gibbs, the weekend turns years of virtual laps into real-world racing, in a car he has long wanted to drive and at a circuit with deep roots in Australian motorsport.