Joe Gibbs’ Grandson’s Wrath Forces Apology From Cup Series Rookie Months After Mexico City Jab

Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs is no stranger to controversy on the track. His past clashes have given him a reputation as a driver who doesn’t easily let conflicts go. Which is why, when a Cup Series rookie spun him around in the Clash, he now plans to apologize to the younger Gibbs to keep the rest of his season safe.

Why the rookie doesn’t want to mess with Gibbs

“I hit Ty, which was my fault. I have to apologize to him.” Connor Zilisch, running his first race as a full-time Cup Series driver at Bowman Gray, found himself in a difficult spot after the race restarted on a wet track. Throughout the multiple caution flags, he was battling within the top 10, with Ty Gibbs right in front of him. At one moment, however, Zilisch pushed too hard and spun Gibbs around, which triggered yet another caution.

While he managed to continue the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver lost multiple places, and this happened at a time when he was comfortably running in the top-10. Understandably, this was rather frustrating. But considering Gibbs’ history, it seems best that Zilisch clears the air.

A similar instance happened last year in Mexico, when both drivers made contact while racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It was more because of the tight chicane around the track, but Zilisch had felt that the contact was more intentional.

“I don’t think it was just the nature of the corners. I think that was pretty intentional,” he told the media in June 2025.

Ty Gibbs is known to be a driver who holds grudges. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts series, especially, he has acted on his grudges with drivers who have previously wrecked him, ruining their well-run races. One example is the infamous brawl between Ty and Sam Mayer at Martinsville in 2022.

Mayer moved him out of contention and won the race, leaving Ty furious. On the pit road, Ty approached Mayer and shoved him, ultimately getting into a physical altercation that had to be separated by officials.

Although things seem to have changed now, it’s still best for Zilisch not to take a risk. Otherwise, there is the chance of ending up in a situation like Corey Heim, who lost his full-time chance in the Cup Series owing to his previous grudge with Joe Gibbs’ grandson in the ARCA Series.

However, in this case, Connor Zilisch feels the fault was his, anyway. And in fact, Zilisch himself was hit by many. Nonetheless, apologizing seems to be a good idea considering Gibbs’ racing history.

“I got hit a bunch. But it’s not how it’s what you expect.”

He finished the race in 18th place; meanwhile, Gibbs managed to get up to P14. While it was frustrating for both drivers, it wasn’t a point-based race, which does raise an important question for the future of the Clash.

Empty grandstands at the Clash raise doubts about the race’s future

The Clash has been an integral part of the Cup Series since 1979. However, the race was much different at the time. Held at the Daytona International Circuit, it featured more disciplined racing.

When the race was moved to the quarter-mile circuit in 2022, there were quite a few questions raised about the failing racecraft of drivers on the circuit, which somewhat makes sense. Every other overtake, as it seemed, was interrupted by a caution flag. It was very difficult for drivers to gain places without making contact with their competitors, and there was also significant damage to the cars as well.

But the biggest question is this: what is the point of the Clash? It is a pre-season event, held for no points. The racing is simply chaotic, with wrecks happening all the time. Even if it is held as a warm-up before the Daytona 500, do the fans want it?

The grandstands were rather empty this time around, and TV viewership has been dropping for years now. One might argue that the stands were empty because of the many times the event was postponed, but still, the dropping viewership speaks volumes about the declining interest in the race.

Like Kenny Wallace said earlier, if NASCAR does want a warm-up race, aren’t the Twin 150s before Daytona that make more sense? Those are held on a proper circuit with disciplined racing. Moreover, they also impact the overall season.

Should NASCAR bid farewell to the Clash and focus more on the Twin 150s?