Joe Gibbs Issues Humble Request to Ty Gibbs’ Haters After Years of Facing Backlash

Ty Gibbs has never had it easy in the court of public opinion. Between the “nepo baby” tag tied to Joe Gibbs, his aggressive driving style, and moments that rubbed fans the wrong way, criticism has followed him at every step. But behind the noise, there’s a different story that his grandfather believes hasn’t been told yet. And now, the senior Gibbs is making a quiet request: give Ty a chance to be understood before judging him.

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Joe Gibbs urges fans to see the ‘Real Ty’

“I think there is a side to him. I think that, you know, if you get him, I think there was a podcast that was done and I forgot who did it. It was like an hour long. I think if you get him in those, I think he’ll come alive on a lot of those things.”

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That was Joe Gibbs offering a different perspective on Ty Gibbs. This is the one that fans rarely get to see. And he might have a point. In a recent appearance on Kenny Wallace’s podcast titled “Think you know Ty Gibbs?”, the 23-year-old opened up in a way that caught many off guard.

Far from the reserved, often misunderstood figure seen in post-race interviews, Gibbs came across as relaxed, self-aware, and even humorous.

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Imago BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 12: Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota celebrates in Victory Lane following the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Food City 500 on April 12, 2026, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 12 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604123286

“I always think it’s funny listening to people that, you know, want to talk trash, right? And I’m like, you guys don’t know. I grew up in this, and I really enjoy it.”

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That line alone flips the usual narrative. Instead of being rattled by criticism, Ty Gibbs treats it almost like background noise. And his upbringing explains why. Growing up in a competitive household, with two brothers, multiple cousins, and a constant racing culture around him, trash talk and intensity were just part of daily life.

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“I have two brothers and four other boy cousins and one sister, and all the boys, we just always grew up beating the crap out of each other, competing, and talking trash.”

It was conditioning from the start. The podcast also revealed a more grounded side of Gibbs, shaped heavily by lessons from his grandfather. Whether it’s handling pressure, staying focused, or ignoring outside noise, there’s a clear effort to mature both on and off the track.

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And that’s exactly what Joe Gibbs is asking fans to recognize. Because until Ty Gibbs gets the space to open up more often, the perception may never fully match the person.

A victory that meant more than just a checkered flag

“To be in this position is great. I’d love for my father to have seen this. I knew he knew it was going to happen and expected it as well.”

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Before the celebrations, before the interviews, he paused and looked skyward, honoring Coy Gibbs, the man who shaped his entire racing journey. For Ty, racing was never just a profession. It was something ingrained from childhood. Coy wasn’t Ty’s father. But, he was his mentor, teacher, and the one who guided him from go-karts all the way to becoming an NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2022.

That’s what made this moment heavier than most. The Gibbs family has faced profound loss. Coy’s passing came in heartbreaking fashion, just hours after celebrating Ty’s Xfinity title. Found in his hotel room the next morning, he was gone at just 49. Years earlier, the family had already endured the loss of J. D. Gibbs, who passed away in 2019 after battling a degenerative neurological disease at 49.

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Those moments don’t fade. They stay with you, shaping how victories feel and what they truly mean. And maybe that’s the side of Ty Gibbs that often gets overlooked. It’s driven not by entitlement, but by legacy, loss, and the desire to carry something forward. Because sometimes, the loudest statement isn’t made on the track but in the quiet moments after.