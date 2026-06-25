Joe Gibbs Leaves JGR Exposed After Alleged Broken Deal With Spire Motorsports

Claims that former JGR executive Chris Gabehart inappropriately transferred trade secrets to his new company have been at the heart of Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports’ legal battle for the last five months. But now, a fresh countersuit has completely diverted focus from that story. In a turn of events, Joe Gibbs Racing themselves may have broken a contract involving one of NASCAR’s most sought-after crew members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports, responded to the JGR lawsuit in a long declaration back in March. It contained an allegation that JGR had violated a contract related to the employment of seasoned auto head Robert “Cheddar” Smith. In April 2025, Smith began working with Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 squad at Joe Gibbs Racing. However, Smith was still bound by a Spire contract at the time.

Dickerson claims that only after the two companies came to what he called a “player to be named later” arrangement did Spire consent to release Smith so he could start working for JGR right away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickerson claimed to have discovered that JGR had previously been in contact with Smith regarding potential future employment and that he thought a mutually beneficial agreement could be achieved. According to the suggested arrangement, JGR would either provide Spire $100,000 or release an employee from contractual obligations so Spire could recruit them in the future.

Dickerson explained: “Given JGR’s interest in Mr. Smith, and given that he was under an active contract with a term that did not expire for many months and also subject to a non-compete that would not allow for the immediate relief JGR was seeking for Ty Gibbs, I told JGR that if it made an offer to Mr. Smith that was acceptable to him and he accepted that offer, Spire would agree to mutually terminate Robert Smith’s contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further claimed that Chris Gabehart, acting on behalf of Coach Joe Gibbs and Heather Gibbs, requested an alternative payment option.

“Mr. Gabehart, at the direction of Coach Gibbs and Heather Gibbs, insisted that JGR have the option to fulfill the agreement by making a $100,000 payment as an alternative to extending a waiver for an employee that Spire would identify in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dickerson’s filing in the counter-JGR lawsuit, neither happened. Over the summer, Spire attempted to acquire No. 54 crew chief Tyler Allen after Gabehart effectively replaced him atop the pit box. JGR allegedly refused to release Allen from his contract. Spire then proposed Ryan Towles, whose position had been impacted by Smith’s arrival, but that request was also denied. As a result, Spire has now countersued JGR for unjust enrichment.

In court filings, Spire argues: “JGR materially breached the Implied Trade Contract by failing to either (a) release a JGR employee selected by Spire from contractual restrictions so that Spire could employ that person; or (b) pay Spire $100,000, within a reasonable time.”

In addition, the countersuit claims that Spire gave up important non-compete and contractual rights to help Smith move without getting anything in return. Adding another twist, Gabehart himself has sued JGR. While JGR claims Gabehart violated his contract by leaving before an 18-month non-compete period expired, Gabehart argues the organization placed him in limbo during the separation process and even withheld earned wages as leverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, according to JGR, the payment delays were all caused by worries that Gabehart had retained crucial material before he joined Spire. According to a judge’s subsequent ruling, Gabehart kept and accessed private material during discussions. However, JGR had reportedly presented no evidence that Spire has used that information competitively during the 2026 season. What seemed to be a simple trade-secret case has turned into a much larger dispute now.