Joe Gibbs Mocked Publicly as Spire Motorsports Weaponizes Carson Hocevar’s Triumph

This one definitely felt like a gut punch for Joe Gibbs Racing. Amid an ongoing legal battle over Chris Gabehart’s move, Spire Motorsports has spent months hearing courtroom jabs about allegedly copying and using others’ data. So when Carson Hocevar delivered his first Cup win with Chevrolet, the team didn’t just celebrate; it fired back with a perfectly timed, tongue-in-cheek response.

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Jeff Dickerson immediately gave it back to Joe Gibbs and pretty much wanted to rub salt in the wounds at Talladega.

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“In connection with the matter, considerable attention has been drawn to the fact that Spire only has one win in the premier motorsports division in North America, the NASCAR Cup Series,” the declaration read. “The allegation is now wrong. Let the record now reflect we have two.”

It was the kind of response that felt less like a press statement and more like a perfectly timed mic drop. After the 23-year-old delivered a breakthrough victory, Spire Motorsports wasted no time turning a courtroom talking point into a victory lap of its own.

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Hocevar’s celebration of the track matches that energy. After grabbing his first Cup Series win, he cruised down in style before ending the moment with a smoky burnout.

But while fans were focused on the on-track fireworks, Spire’s social media team delivered a second punch.

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The $8 million legal feud traces back to Spire’s hiring of Chris Gabehart, the long-time JGR competition director who left to become Spire’s chief motorsport officer. While Gibbs responded by filing a lawsuit accusing Gabehart of carrying confidential team information, Spire went on to prove itself on track.

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Throughout the legal battle, the two organizations went back and forth, with Joe Gibbs’ allegation moving as a brazen scheme designed to strengthen Spire’s program and the latter denying any of it.

In a huge mess that involves restraining orders, preliminary injunctions, and whatnot, Hocevar’s victory felt like more than just another trophy.

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And judging by Dickerson’s playful declaration, the organization did not just enjoy the moment; they made sure the entire garage saw it. But as Spire rides high, Gibbs may have a small upper hand off-track.

Judges side partially with Joe Gibbs

Joe Gibbs secured a partial legal win in the ongoing case against Chris Gabehart. After months of waiting, Judge Susan Rodriguez ruled that Gabehart cannot work in a role at Spire Motorsports that mirrors the position he previously held at Joe Gibbs Racing.

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The dispute centers around allegations that Gabehart took confidential information when leaving the organization, along with an 18-month non-compete clause that JGR is attempting to enforce.

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 22: Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Freight Direct Toyota looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Geico 500 on April 22, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230422765

Under the ruling, Gabehart must not retain, share, copy, or use any confidential JGR materials and is required to return anything tied to the organization’s trade secrets.

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However, the court stopped short of forcing him to leave Spire entirely. Judge Rodriguez clarified that Gabehart can remain employed by the Chevrolet team in a different capacity and may still attend NASCAR races as long as he avoids duties closely tied to his former competition director responsibilities.

“For the sake of clarity, the Court is not requiring Gabehart to resign from his position at Spire or prohibiting him from working for Spire,” the judge ruled. “Other services not performed at JGR in the year prior to his termination are permissible. This order does not prohibit Gabehart from attending the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series or prevent him from performing other services at those races…”

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The decision largely mirrors a temporary restraining order already in place since March. While Joe Gibbs succeeded in reinforcing the non-compete clause, the court denied a broader injunction against Dickerson’s team because there was not enough evidence showing the team had access to or used any confidential information.

Gabehart has admitted to photographing internal JGR documents, and forensic reviews of his devices are still underway, meaning the legal fight is far from over.