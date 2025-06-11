Joe Gibbs’ NASCAR Employee Blasts ‘Swap Culture’ as He Breaks Silence on Pit Road Chaos

Joe Gibbs Racing’s jackman, Derell Edwards, has been integral to Joe Gibbs Racing’s success in recent history. Like the drivers, top-performing pit crew members are in high demand, and JGR has signed Edwards until 2027. The objective is clear: help Christopher Bell and the #20 team to their first ever championship. In his very first season with Bell, his entire crew were able to kick-start the 2024 season on a high with a win at Phoenix.

“Our group we are new to the #20, but we’ve been together for three years. Just finding some consistency over a long period of time. We have a top end speed and the whole pit road knows it,” Edwards said after that first win. In an era where teams are changing that millisecond on the pit-road, the pit-crews become the star of the show. They can either make or break a driver’s chance to win the race. Ask Denny Hamlin, he knows a thing or two about it, be it last year’s Richmond win or this year at Darlington.

But what stood out from Edward’s admission from last year is still relevant in 2025. He believes that swapping out pit crews and changing them to gain an edge on the pit road isn’t like flipping a light switch. There’s a team chemistry that builds over time, and then it reflects into the perfect symphony on the racetrack. Edwards has floated around multiple teams and shared his first-hand experience on how a change affects the entire team.

“We were on Denny Hamlin and got switched out in the playoffs. Kyle Busch’s crew, and they didn’t do well that year to finish out the year. It’s just not a natural thing to do. I know how my changer moves. I know how my tire carrier moves. I know how he moves when things go bad. I know how he reacts. All of that goes a long way, man. Like, seriously,” Edwards shared this while speaking to Davey Segal.

Remember last year when RCR changed multiple pit crews for the #8 car, yet they couldn’t make any significant progress? Then there is Ryan Blaney and the #12 team, who were forced to make changes after a rough nine weeks after the start of the 2025 season. Keiston France was announced as the front tire changer in a swap with Front Row Motorsports, as Ryan Skips moved to the #38 team.

Edwards further highlights the unseen contributors. “People, fans typically don’t notice stuff, but it’s not just a switch out and see ball hitball. The road crew, the guys behind the wall that serve you and help you and put tires over the wall and throw hoses out there. It’s all different to the individuals. That’s why you never see it really have a success when you switch a crew, like in the playoffs, especially because that’s the high-pressure moment.”

Interestingly, the group led by Edwards has bagged consecutive Pit Crew Challenge wins in 2024 and 2025. Blake Houston, Mike Hicks, Jake Holmes, Peyton Moore have been together for a time and have already contributed to three wins for the #20 team this year. Although Bell won the All-Star race, he joined his team in celebrating the win, “I’m incredibly happy for them, and honored to be their driver. So I’m happy I was able to stop on my mark. … Then obviously, taking off as soon as that jack dropped. These guys have been amazing.”

Edwards’ critique of swap culture arrives amid broader team strategies seeking marginal gains. While bringing in a star crew member might seem beneficial, his account warns that chemistry cannot be manufactured quickly. Especially in playoffs, where every tenth of a second matters, maintaining a core crew can be the difference between advancing and elimination.

How Hamlin’s pit crew played a crucial role in helping him win the Michigan race

In the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Denny Hamlin nearly drew a pit-road penalty on the decisive final stop. Heading into the final stage, the driver didn’t want to lose his track position and was too quick on the gas peddle. Before his fueler could detach, Hamlin stepped on the accelerator, and the can went for a toss. Dylan, one of Hamlin’s pit crew, was on queue and stopped the flying gas can to cross the pit box.

Addressing the incident, Hamlin stated, “Dylan grabbed the can as it was coming by, like that’s such a great defensive move. He’s the guy that’s the safeguard to catch all things… He’s another point of reference for me for when to go. I got three points of reference. I didn’t listen to none of them.” Even on a day when things weren’t entirely in control of the pit crew, they made sure their driver was in the hunt for the win.

At Charlotte, Hamlin was disappointed with his team for not getting enough fuel in his car. But they redeemed themselves at Michigan. Both the #11 and the #20 teams have bagged three wins each, and the pit crews on both these teams are playing a crucial role in keeping their cars upfront.