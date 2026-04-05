Joe Gibbs’ Prodigy Gets His Act Straight Days After Receiving NASCAR Champion’s Words of Wisdom

One thing that separates the good from the great is how quickly they learn. In the case of Joe Gibbs Racing’s 16-year-old wonderboy Max Reaves, the same could be the case as he showed his learning a week after his controversial post-race interview at Hickory.

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Max Reaves delivers a relatively more sober post-race interview at Rockingham

Following his runner-up finish at Hickory, Reaves received a lot of boos from the crowd. This prompted him to remind the booers about the iconic Kyle Busch interview, where he cried at his haters. Reaves further proudly added that he is inside his car for a reason and not some other driver.

This led to his mentor and former NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte advising him to work on his interview skills. “The racing’s there, the driving’s there, but I’ve just got to work on my interviews a little bit,”Labonte told him as per Reaves.

A week from that, after his top 10 finish at Rockingham, the fruit of that advice and learnings were visible in the young Max Reaves’ post-race interview. When confronted with the idea that he had the speed to contend for the win and wanted more, Reaves said, “Yeah, we hit a lap car. I’m not going to blame him because I don’t know what happened. He was there, and he hit me, and two laps later, we had a left rear go down.

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“So it just sucks. I think we had a lot better car, obviously, of course. But I don’t think we were able to win it, maybe if we got lucky, but the #77 was just so good.”

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As for his takeaways from the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing prospect claimed his car was ‘really good’. He mentioned he feels comfortable on short tracks but ‘suck’ during dirty air on the bigger tracks. But that is something he said he will learn and get better at.

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Joe Gibbs signed Reaves to JGR’s development program when he was 14

In 2024, Joe Gibbs Racing announced the signing of a then-14-year-old Max Reaves as a development driver. Speaking about the signing, team owner Joe Gibbs claimed he’s excited to have Reeves on board.

Gibbs said JGR takes a lot of pride in their program when it comes to supporting young drivers. “Max has already established himself as a winning driver and we look forward to supporting him as he continues to advance his career,” he claimed.

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The team owner mentioned that he was impressed by the Reeves household’s love for the sport and their support not just for Max, but also for his younger brother Roo, who is a racecar driver in his own right.

A year after JGR announced Max Reaves, he rewarded their support with a historic ARCA win. At 15 years, two months, and 16 days old, he became the youngest winner in the history of the series. But he went on to win two more races driving the #18 car.

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This season, while he’s yet to win a race, he has shown signs of growth, even though they’ve come outside of the racecar and more in the realm of his personality.