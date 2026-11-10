Joe Gibbs Racing Cuts Six-Figure Check to Silence Spire Motorsports Countersuit Claim

Joe Gibbs Racing has written a six-figure check to Spire Motorsports. It changes the status of one dispute, but does not end their legal fight. The payment concerns car chief Robert “Cheddar” Smith’s move to the No. 54 Toyota team in 2025. That move became one of several disputes after former JGR competition director Chris Gabehart joined Spire. JGR now wants the court to treat the Smith issue as settled.

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“On November 6, 2026, JGR paid Spire $100,000 plus legal interest accrued from the end of the 2025 season.” JGR said in its filing, as reported by Motorsport.com.

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According to Bob Pockrass, JGR stated that it paid Spire $108,087.67 on November 6. The amount includes the $100,000 payment Spire had sought, plus $8,087.67 in interest. JGR says the payment satisfies its obligation tied to Smith’s release and removes the basis for Spire’s counterclaim.

The disagreement dates to April 2025, when JGR recruited Smith to work as car chief for Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team. Smith was under contract with Spire. The team said a non-compete provision barred him from joining JGR until November 30, 2025. Spire also said the contract could be extended through 2026.

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Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said he agreed to release Smith early after discussing a personnel arrangement with JGR. Under the arrangement Spire described, JGR would later release an employee of comparable standing so Spire could hire that person.

JGR also had the option of paying $100,000 instead. Smith was released and joined Gibbs’ team in April, but Spire said the other side of the arrangement never happened.

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The dispute became more specific later that year. Spire said it asked JGR to release Ryan Towles, another car chief, but JGR refused. Spire then maintained that the payment option remained outstanding. Its June 25 counterclaim accused JGR of breaching the agreement and retaining the benefit of Smith’s release without providing the agreed consideration.

JGR’s latest filing does not concede Spire’s version of events. The team says it disputes that the organizations ever formed an agreement requiring an employee release or a $100,000 payment.

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It has nevertheless paid the amount, arguing that Spire has now received everything its own pleading said it could recover. JGR is asking the court to dismiss the counterclaims. It wants the judge to find no remaining dispute over the payment, not decide whether the alleged deal existed.

JGR Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schaffer explained how the total was calculated. The $8,087.67 interest figure covers 369 days, from November 2, 2025, the end of that NASCAR season, through November 6, 2026. It was calculated at eight percent simple interest per year. The math brings the total to $108,087.67, not merely the original $100,000 Spire said was owed.

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The Smith dispute sits inside a much larger case. JGR sued Gabehart in February. It alleged he took confidential competitive information when he left. JGR also claimed Spire benefited after hiring him as chief motorsports officer.

Spire and Gabehart deny those allegations. Gabehart has said the files he took were returned or deleted and were not given to, or used by, Spire. Those claims remain contested, and the payment to Spire does not resolve them.

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Spire’s countersuit also survived JGR’s attempt to have it dismissed. In August, U.S. District Judge Susan Rodriguez allowed Spire’s and Gabehart’s counterclaims to proceed, although she dismissed some of Gabehart’s claims. That ruling kept the broader dispute alive as the parties prepared for trial. The trial is scheduled to begin February 1, 2027, and is expected to last nine days.

For JGR, the November 6 payment removes one fight over the cost of bringing Smith to Ty Gibbs’ team. But the larger case still concerns what information Gabehart took, what happened to it, and whether Spire received or used it. The six-figure check may close the financial question surrounding Smith if the court accepts JGR’s argument. It does not settle the allegations that first brought the teams into court.