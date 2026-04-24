Joe Gibbs Racing Falls Short in High-Stakes Legal Bid to Completely Block Chris Gabehart

Although NASCAR lawsuits are uncommon, Joe Gibbs Racing’s $8 million lawsuit against Spire Motorsports and former employee Chris Gabehart attracted immediate notice. The accusations were grave; they included claims of confidential setups, stolen data, and a “brazen scheme” to obtain a competitive advantage. However, a significant decision has now been made following weeks of legal wrangling, and it’s not exactly the resounding win JGR was looking for.

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Judge sides partially with Joe Gibbs Racing

It was obvious what Joe Gibbs Racing wanted: to prevent Chris Gabehart from continuing his role at Spire Motorsports. Instead, they received a far more cautious ruling by Judge Susan C. Rodriguez yesterday. As reported by Bob Pockrass, the court ordered Gabehart to “immediately cease and desist” from keeping, transferring, utilizing, or duplicating any proprietary JGR trade secrets.

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Additionally, he has been told to cease sharing any such information and must return anything in his possession back to the organization. That’s a notable win for JGR, but only to a point. Importantly, the judge found insufficient proof that Gabehart had given Spire Motorsports access to those trade secrets.

That distinction turned out to be crucial. The court permitted Gabehart to continue working with Spire, albeit with limitations, rather than imposing a sweeping restriction. He is prohibited from holding any position at Spire that is comparable to his prior role at JGR.

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As a result, he is essentially unable to function as a “competition director.” But, he is still allowed to attend the track and be involved with the team, albeit in a lesser or different capacity. The ruling largely mirrors the temporary standards Judge Rodriguez had already outlined in earlier proceedings.

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The key addition is her conclusion that JGR has shown a likelihood of success in proving that Gabehart misappropriated trade secrets, even if the alleged downstream impact on Spire hasn’t been established. Ultimately, this was not the final blow that JGR was looking for. Rather, it’s a split judgment that safeguards sensitive information but does not completely sideline Gabehart, leaving the battle far from done.

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Earlier defense laid the groundwork

Before the latest ruling came down, the legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart had already taken an interesting turn. Looking in retrospect, that now explains why the court stopped short of fully siding with JGR. At the heart of the earlier arguments was a deceptively simple question: does being present at the track mean active participation?

Joe Gibbs Racing had leaned heavily on images showing Gabehart in the infield with Spire Motorsports, suggesting he was functioning in a competition-related role. But Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson pushed back firmly.

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“As an executive, Mr. Gabehart is expected to be present at and to observe Spire’s various racing teams across a wide range of racing series. Mr. Gabehart is also expected to communicate with members of the team, drivers, other executives, and owners,” Dickerson stated.

That argument reframed everything. Instead of denying Gabehart’s presence, Spire emphasized his title is ‘Chief Motorsports Officer’ and not ‘Competition Director.’ The distinction mattered. His responsibilities were executive in nature: observing operations, interacting with personnel, and representing the organization, all of which naturally required him to be at the track.

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Gabehart himself even dismissed the narrative built around those photos. “Two photos in particular illustrate the silliness of JGR’s spies taking pictures so my replacement, Mr. (Wally) Brown, can speak out under oath about what JGR’s lawyers want the Court to believe I was doing.”

Looking back, that defense now aligns closely with the court’s position. While concerns over trade secrets were acknowledged, mere presence wasn’t treated as proof of wrongdoing. In many ways, this earlier argument laid the foundation for the partial outcome where optics alone weren’t enough to win the case outright.