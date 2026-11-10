Back when Joe Gibbs Racing had its own motocross programme, JGRMX, Brad Benesch was its most dedicated recruit, with a real passion for two wheels. Although the team ceased operations in 2020, JGR never left Benesch behind, even as the two-wheel program ran its course. Years later, the coveted team joins the motocross community in mourning the loss of its unforgettable mechanic, who won the motorsports fraternity over with his passion for racing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joe Gibbs Racing issued an official statement confirming the passing of their former mechanic. While the cause of Benesch’s death was not disclosed, JGR’s emphasis on mental health resources suggests the loss may be suicide-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Joe Gibbs Racing family is saddened to learn of former JGRMX mechanic Brad Benesch’s passing. Brad was hard-working and committed to excellence, having won with rider Justin Hill. After JGRMX shut down, Coy Gibbs made sure Brad landed on his feet by offering him a job on the NASCAR side. Brad worked at the Cup shop for a short time, before deciding to pursue the two-wheel dream again.”

“We encourage anyone dealing with depression to please get help. Call 988 if you’re feeling alone with nowhere else to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Benesch first arrived at the Joe Gibbs Racing talent roster as a motocross mechanic for JGRMX rider Justin Hill. He worked on Hill’s factory Suzuki during the 2018–19 seasons and won with the rider during their partnership. He was also associated with Yoshimura Racing and trained at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in California from 2006 to 2008.

However, when the JGRMX team shut down, the young talent was offered a role at the NASCAR Cup Series team. The JGR Cup Series team’s late co-owner, Coy Gibbs, personally ensured the mechanic stayed with the team. However, he decided to return to the world of two-wheeled racing shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the news of his demise, friends and colleagues paid their tribute and remembered Benesch. A close contact, Super Cross Voices reflected on the heartbreaking news just a day after the person behind the page had talked to the motocross mechanic.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Brad when a brand I managed became a sponsor of the Joe Gibbs Racing MX team. We traveled to a lot of races for those years 2014-20 and I personally spent a lot of time with the guys on Fridays loading in, Saturdays at the races and the in between trips to Huntersville, NC and surrounding Charlotte areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The close colleague reminisced, “Brad and I kept in contact after I went my separate way and he went his; we weren’t best friends or anything like that, but we had a mutual respect and a mutual love for everything motocross and Supercross. Also a mutual love for talking sh*t and making each other laugh. He gave me high praises for starting this page and said that making people laugh is what the world needed most. We spoke up until yesterday even.. I told him the world is a better place with him as a part of it and that I hoped to continue to make him laugh.”



“Even when people tell you they are struggling, and you are there to talk, you never really know what’s going on in their heads and I just wanted to say.. I tried, and I am happy we got to know each other and spend some time together on our journeys in this thing we call life. Rest in Peace Brad. Until we meet again. I’m here for any and all of you. I have experienced loss and depression. Reach out”

Joe Gibbs Racing, too, has highlighted the seriousness of checking in on our loved ones, urging their audience, fans, and fraternity folks to get help to battle depression and other mental health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another similar sad news arrived in March 2026 when former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone’s family announced his passing. The family did not declare the cause of his death; however, they urged the Legends Nation team to include the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is 988, on a phone or text in their social media post.

The NASCAR fraternity actively works to combat issues of mental health by working on campaigns and awareness. Xfinity Series driver Daniel Dye’s Race to Stop Suicide is one such initiative. Dye wishes to spread awareness about the importance of mental health by using NASCAR as a platform to reach young minds.

ADVERTISEMENT





