Having gone through the NASCAR ringer himself, James Small isn’t sugarcoating what a career in the sport feels like, despite how it might look from the outside. Setting aside the raw action and glamour of going racing every weekend, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief has a grounded take on the level of commitment required to stay on the road 38 weeks a year.

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“We’re working and racing here. You come in when you want to come, and you come in when, you know, it’s done, or you feel it’s done. And if it’s not done and you’re not getting the work done, then you’re screwing up, and you’ve got to keep working at home,” said Small on the particular issue of working hours in the sport, or the lack thereof, during a recent episode of the Dinner With Racers podcast.

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After spending years in the Australian V8 Supercars championship as a race engineer before relocating to the United States, Small went from working as a race engineer at Richard Childress Racing to lead engineer at Furniture Row Racing, where he was part of the team that clinched the 2017 Cup title with Martin Truex Jr. From 2019 onwards, he became a part of JGR, and he took up the role of crew chief at the Toyota-backed team in 2020.

The Melbourne native also elaborated on how analytical thinking is what makes for a good team member in a sport as highly technical as racing, especially on ovals. With multiple facets of a weekend threatening to go wrong, from car mechanicals to in-race strategy and setup changes, to name a few, Small argued that a detailed understanding of NASCAR as a whole is not as important as the skill to solve a problem on the fly.

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“Even if you don’t know everything about NASCAR, knowing that you have a very systematic way of thinking. You know, you think about the problem. How are you going to solve it? What are the things that affect it? What are the outcomes I’m expecting? And how do I, if that’s not what happens, how do I then go and think about it or reanalyze and work it out and on again? I feel like that style of thinking is what is successful because it allows you to have a better understanding of when things work and when they don’t,” added the veteran crew chief.

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Working in NASCAR, let alone being a driver in the sport’s top tier, is a life few can sustain long term. The entire industry, and the phenomenon of going racing, are built around a weekend, the time when people with normal jobs are beginning to relax from work, not to mention the buildup that extends through the week before an event is put on.

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Regular hours and a fixed place of work are luxuries people in NASCAR cannot afford. Every person on the team, from the cook to the driver, packs their bags after Sunday’s race is done and prepares to leave for the next event, which might be situated on the other end of the country. A feeling of homesickness and longing to remain in one place often sets in for employees as they face a grueling schedule, racing back-to-back for several weeks at a stretch.

“I’ve had to hire people, and there’s certain people you can have a conversation with about racing and just general philosophy and their thought process. And for me, I can very quickly figure out, talking about them just randomly, on how they would go about certain things. And if they say the wrong thing there, that’s a red flag. I’m very lucky the people on my team right now don’t have kids,” continued Small. That tells you all you need to know heading into a career in the sport.

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It is not as if Small is trying to discourage the youth from pursuing what could be an established career in one of America’s most prominent forms of motorsports. However, he is just pointing out that there is a flip side to every coin, and more often than not, a person is born with the racing gene.

As a profession, the sport demands the utmost discipline and passion for someone to sacrifice valuable time from other avenues of life just to satisfy the itch of going fast around a track. It can involve spotting for your driver from atop the stands, being the best PR person a driver could want, or, as the ultimate goal, becoming a driver and being the hotspot around which the world revolves.