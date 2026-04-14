Joe Gibbs Racing Raises Fresh Legal Allegations Against Chris Gabehart Over Suspected Duties at Bristol Event

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart has taken another dramatic turn. What began as a dispute over contracts and alleged data misuse is now spilling onto the racetrack itself. Fresh claims suggest Gabehart may have crossed a critical line during a recent Bristol event, raising serious questions about his current role and compliance. And this latest development could significantly reshape how the case unfolds moving forward.

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Joe Gibbs questions Gabehart’s role after Bristol appearance

Joe Gibbs Racing has added fresh fuel to its ongoing legal battle, filing a declaration from competition director Wally Brown that raises new concerns about Chris Gabehart’s activities at Bristol.

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In the filing, Brown alleges that Gabehart was present at the track, wearing radios and actively looking at team data. This behavior that, in his view, crossed into restricted territory. He stated that Gabehart “may be engaging in the kind of activities I would expect from someone performing Competition Director-related duties,” a role he is currently barred from holding.

That restriction is key. Following his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing, Gabehart is under a court order that prevents him from performing duties similar to his former position as competition director. However, Spire Motorsports, where Gabehart now serves as Chief Motorsports Officer, has maintained that he is not acting in that capacity.

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Instead, they’ve pointed to Matt McCall as the individual responsible for competition director-like responsibilities within the organization. But Joe Gibbs Racing’s latest filing suggests otherwise, or at least raises enough doubt to push the issue further in court.

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The timing only adds to the tension. This escalation comes just days after Ty Gibbs delivered a headline-grabbing Cup Series victory, putting Joe Gibbs Racing back in the spotlight for on-track success while off-track drama continues to unfold. Public reaction has been mixed, with some fans questioning JGR’s aggressive legal pursuit, while others see it as a necessary move to protect competitive integrity.

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Either way, the Bristol development has turned what was already a heated dispute into something far more complicated.

Surprise mentor emerges behind Ty Gibbs’ breakthrough

Ty Gibbs’ maiden Cup win at Bristol wasn’t supposed to happen (at least not yet). While Ty Gibbs has shown clear progress this season, few expected him to be in true winning contention on a track as demanding as Bristol. But once he pulled it off, Joe Gibbs revealed a surprising name working behind the scenes.

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“Cole Pearn has meant so much to us. Tony, our spotter. And I think the great thing about that group, which I really appreciate, they really do like Ty and they believe in him,” Joe Gibbs told the media after the race.

The mention of Cole Pearn caught many off guard. As you might be aware, Pearn isn’t just any former crew chief. He’s widely regarded as one of the sharpest minds the sport has seen. His crowning achievement came in 2017, when he guided Martin Truex Jr. to a Cup Series championship with Furniture Row Racing, a smaller operation that punched well above its weight. That title run, which included eight race wins, remains one of the most remarkable underdog stories in modern NASCAR.

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He stepped away from full-time competition in 2019, choosing family life over the grind of the garage. But clearly, his influence hasn’t disappeared. Now quietly contributing to Ty Gibbs’ development, Pearn’s presence adds a layer of experience and technical insight that few teams can replicate. And while it may not be a formal role, the results are already speaking loud enough.

Because when a young driver suddenly takes a leap forward, there’s usually more to the story than what meets the eye. And in this case, a familiar mastermind might just be pulling a few strings behind the curtain.