Joe Gibbs Racing Star Shrugs Off Superspeedway Hype Following Atlanta Charge

NASCAR Cup Series team owner Joe Gibbs during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 12, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida, USA

Don’t talk to Chase Briscoe about the ‘hype’ of superspeedway racing. Recently, the Joe Gibbs Racing star shrugged off the popular claim of racing there with a stern take. While most drivers and fans consider Daytona and Talladega the pinnacle of excitement, Briscoe has a different, and perhaps unique, opinion on what makes a track ‘fun.’

Chase Briscoe’s Atlanta praise against Daytona and Talladega

Following his runner-up result at the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, Briscoe opened up about his day at Atlanta and how he enjoyed racing at the Speedway. In an interview with Peter Stratta, he explained what made Atlanta better than tracks like Daytona or Talladega.

“This was one of the most dreamy place to go that’s because you are processing so much, and things are happening so fast. On top of that, Daytona, Talladega, from driving the car standpoint, you’re not doing a whole lot, you’re absolutely driving the car on that prerogative. So on that line, it is a lot of fun.”

While most racing fans enjoy watching the superspeedway races at Daytona or Talladega, for Briscoe, it is different. As a driver who has immense experience of racing on both tracks, here’s what he further added:

“I don’t really enjoy going to Daytona or Talladega, but this is just fun. It’s like there’s hammer in the guy in front of you, making moves. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun to race, and I think it’s a lot of fun to watch but yeah, it’s just exciting for sure.”

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe rounds the track at EchoPark Speedway, Feb 22, 2026, Hampton, Georgia, USA

Notably, the Daytona and Talladega superspeedways enjoy the most popularity and hype, but different drivers have different takes. One such difference is that the drivers need to focus more on brakes and lift off the gas at speedways, while it’s not the case in superspeedways.

Tracks like Daytona or Talladega are over 2.5 miles longer, and the drivers rely on drafting and or bumper drafting to move forward. The drivers often stay full throttled as the power is limited, and as a result, the drivers stay in a tight pack.

This also comes with significant risk, as one mistake by a driver can trigger a “Big One,” which involves nearly 15-20 cars wrecking altogether. On the other hand, at speedways such as Kansas or Charlotte, the drivers with better setups often pull away.

Tire management and finding the best line often give a driver an edge at such tracks, which is usually not the case at superspeedways. While Chase Briscoe enjoyed racing at Atlanta, Austin Dillon had already predicted it.

Richard Childress Racing star labeled racing at EchoPark “cool”

Prior to the race at the EchoPark Speedway last weekend, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon shared his thoughts on the newly paved and renamed track. The organizers increased the banking from 24 to 28 degrees, and shrunk the width to 40, 42, and 52 in turns, backstretch and frontstretch.

Even though the former Atlanta Motor Speedway falls under the intermediate type of track, its dependency on drafting makes it a superspeedway-type racing.

“It’s a cool style of racing,” Dillon said about the track. “It’s a lot different than what we all envisioned a repave of EchoPark Speedway would be. It’s speedway racing, but with an important handling component. Handling is going to become more and more important as the track wears. I had a lot of fun in previous races there, even though we’ve been caught up in some messes.”

Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing won Sunday’s race at the EchoPark Speedway and claimed back-to-back wins in 2026. Briscoe finished second, ahead of Ross Chastain. Dillon faced a DNF after wrecking out on Lap 256.