Joe Gibbs Racing Star Sends Emotionally Charged Message to Veteran Driver After Harrowing Crash

Christopher Bell has recently been making headlines in the NASCAR Cup Series for his dominant start to the season. He has already notched multiple wins and maintains his status as a championship favorite. As the 2017 Truck Series champion and a proven road‑course ace, Bell has long been a prized asset for teams facing unexpected lineup changes. This weekend, that very reputation became pivotal. Halmar Friesen Racing tapped him to step into the No. 52 truck in a high‑stakes scenario at Watkins Glen. A substitution tinged with deeper significance for a sidelined veteran.

Last week, Stewart Friesen suffered devastating injuries during a fiery Super DIRTcar Series crash in Canada. This included a fractured right leg and an open‑book pelvic fracture with a large hematoma. His vehicle flipped, burst into flames, and required a lengthy rescue on July 28. Stewart was recently released from the hospital a couple of days ago and has begun his recovery. Meanwhile, his Truck Series seat needed a capable hand. The call went to Bell, who accepted the assignment to continue the No. 52 team’s momentum at Watkins Glen.

Christopher Bell mentions Friesen in his victory speech

Bell’s qualifying effort reaffirmed the team’s preparedness despite Friesen’s absence. Midway following a successful run, where Bell broke his own re-run time, he was asked what made that possible. Bell explained, “We saw it in practice where everybody was able to pick up on reruns. Which I did, I ran my best lap late on tires. Just here on Watkins Glen, it seems like it refires when it cools down. So that was in my and Jimmie’s game plan. We thought the rerun would be quicker. It worked out.” With his keen insight into the technical precision and planning, Christopher Bell showcased why he’s considered one of the premier road‑course talents in the sport.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star also praised the handling of the No. 52 truck and credited the crew. “This 52 truck handles really really good. So I’m really happy with that. Jimmie and the guys did an amazing job.” Then, layering in the emotional touchstone of this assignment, he added a message. “Stuart, I know you’re watching at home, we’re thinking about you. I wanted to drive for you for a long time. But not under these circumstances obviously.” Bell’s words struck a balance between competitive confidence and heartfelt respect for the veteran, who is like an idol figure for him.

After Watkins Glen, Christopher Bell’s focus swiftly turns back to his next NASCAR Cup Series start. In 2025, Bell has maintained an impressive average finish of 12.56 over 23 races, including three wins, 13 top‑10s, and solid consistency across varied tracks. Historically, road courses are among his strongest, with an average finish at Watkins Glen of 8.0, one of the best in the field. Given those stats and his current momentum, expectations are high that Bell will carry forward this form into his next Cup outing.

Bell loses pole position to Truck Series powerhouse

Christopher Bell entered Watkins Glen as NASCAR’s premier road-course ace and a celebrated Cup competitor. The Joe Gibbs star had stirred anticipation as he subbed in for the injured Stewart Friesen. Audiences watched closely, expecting Bell to dominate qualifying in the No. 52 truck. But soon, that dynamic shifted on Friday when a rising star from TRICON Garage outpaced him.

Corey Heim, the dominant force in the 2025 Truck Series, blitzed Watkins Glen with a pole-winning lap of 70.953 seconds. He averaged 124.308 mph. Just 0.192 seconds ahead of Bell’s effort. The performance marked Heim’s fourth pole of the season and his fourth straight triumph on road courses. This was another affirmation of his season-long mastery and a twist to this high-stakes narrative.

In qualifying, Heim appeared to unlock extra grip in the bus stop section of the track. This helped him gain crucial momentum where others struggled to find rhythm. As Heim described, “I can’t believe how much grip we picked up in qualifying in general… had to adjust my speed and how much roll speed I wanted to carry in the center there.” This strategic edge pushed him just ahead of the Joe Gibbs driver. It was a reminder that even in emotionally charged settings, performance fundamentals still reign supreme.

While Bell delivered a commendable qualifying run under extraordinary circumstances, Heim’s arrival at the front signals he remains the benchmark this season. With the pole now in his hands, Heim will lead a formidable field in the Mission 176 at The Glen. 13 drivers, many with limited experience at the track, now share the starting order behind him.