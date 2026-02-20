JGR’s $8 Million Lawsuit Explained: Everything to Know About Joe Gibbs’ Allegations on Chris Gabehart

HAMPTON, GA – SEPTEMBER 07: Team Owner Joe Gibbs during qualifications for the Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on September 7, 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240907074

HAMPTON, GA – SEPTEMBER 07: Team Owner Joe Gibbs during qualifications for the Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on September 7, 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240907074

For years, Chris Gabehart was a cornerstone of Joe Gibbs Racing’s success. Now, the team is suing him for $8 million, alleging a brazen act of corporate betrayal. Joe Gibbs Racing is owned by star-studded football coach Joe Gibbs, who has hired the best talent in the garage, one of whom is Chris Gabehart. The former Director of Competition has left a trail of success in the NASCAR Cup Series team. Recently, however, a trail of misconduct led Gibbs to file a lawsuit against him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

The premise of the JGR lawsuit

At the end of 2025, JGR rolled out a surprising piece of news. Chris Gabehart inexplicably left at the beginning of December. This came after Gabehart did not continue as crew chief for Denny Hamlin, with whom he had won 22 races, at the end of the 2024 season. Since his departure, no clues have emerged about why Gabehart left or what his future would be.

On Thursday, however, a shocking revelation came to light – JGR filed a 30-page lawsuit against Gabehart. And the accusation was serious, as Gabehart allegedly engaged in a “brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The context of this lawsuit was Chris Gabehart’s demand for complete responsibility and control over all competition departments throughout the 2025 season. He asked Joe Gibbs on November 6 for “carte blanche authority over all racing decisions.” Upon being denied, Gabehart said he wanted to leave, and JGR began preparing a separation agreement to ensure his transition to another team. But it soon learned that Gabehart was already in cahoots with a rival team, Spire Motorsports.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The JGR lawsuit claims that Spire offered Gabehart a role on November 13th, and Gabehart met with team co-owner Jeff Dickerson on December 2. But the plot thickened with a forensic review of Gabehart’s computer and phone.

“Gabehart maintained confidential and proprietary files on his company-issued laptop. He allegedly created or maintained a hidden or non-obvious folder/directory on the device. The company claims this folder contained sensitive team data that should not have been retained after his departure. JGR asserts this material constituted trade secrets and protected competitive information,” the lawsuit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessing this information, which is protected under federal and state trade secret laws, constitutes a violation of legal and contractual obligations. Hence, the JGR lawsuit alleged Gabehart caused more than $8 million in damages. According to Bob Pockrass, the “$1 million a year plus bonuses” Gabehart was earning were also included in Joe Gibbs‘ lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final nail in the coffin came when JGR learned about Chris Gabehart’s new role. “On February 11, 2026, JGR learned, for the first time, that Defendant plans to take the position of Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire. In that position, he would be responsible for all of Spire’s racing strategy and operations.” Additionally, Gabehart allegedly began recruiting JGR employees to join him at Spire. According to the JGR lawsuit, at least one JGR employee left and is now with Spire.

ADVERTISEMENT

This series of events will be addressed at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. The same court heard last December’s antitrust suit filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR.

The 2007 Formula 1 “Spygate” scandal between McLaren and Ferrari stands as one of the most consequential corporate espionage cases in motorsports history. Confidential Ferrari technical documents were found in the possession of a McLaren engineer, prompting a sweeping FIA investigation. The fallout was severe: McLaren was fined a record $100 million and stripped of all its 2007 Constructors’ Championship points. The episode underscored how the misuse of proprietary data can trigger massive financial penalties and lasting reputational damage at the highest level of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against this backdrop, the team will shift its focus to the race weekend.

The brighter prospect ahead

Chris Gabehart’s estrangement could be a major blow to the team. Nevertheless, JGR will have a strong chance in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Motor Speedway. The organization owns 12 Cup Series wins in Atlanta, including Christopher Bell’s victory last year. Other JGR drivers who have excelled in Atlanta include Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin has one win in 31 Cup starts at the 1.54-mile track, dating back to 2012. Since Atlanta’s reconfiguration, Hamlin’s best finishes have been a pair of sixth-place results, including one last February. His new teammates, Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe, will need to step up. Gibbs has a pair of top-10 finishes at EchoPark. Briscoe’s best finish at the track is ninth, which came in the 2020 O’Reilly Auto Parts race.

These statistics set the stage for a fascinating showdown at EchoPark Motor Speedway. Even as the JGR lawsuit unfolds, the team’s drivers will likely remain focused on the track. It remains to be seen how the situation will play out in court.