Joe Gibbs Racing’s Nightmare Unfolds in Phoenix as Three Cars Wiped Out in Violent Last Stage Crash

This is not how Joe Gibbs expected the day to unfold at Phoenix raceway. Chaos erupted late in the O’Reilly Auto Parts race when a multi-car crash with just 26 laps remaining swept up drivers, including three from JGR.

The incident began when Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones fought for the same patch of track entering Turn 2. Contact from Smith clipped the left rear of Jones’ Toyota, sending the No.20 entry spinning.

The spinning Jones then slammed into Ryan Sieg before carrying back across the track, collecting JGR teammates Taylor Gray and William Sawalich, along with Blaine Perkins, in a chain-reaction crash.

The wreck proved especially costly for Gibbs‘ team for three of its entries were damaged in the same corner. Sawalich appeared to suffer the worst of it with heavy damage to the No. 18 machine, while Gray was also caught in the aftermath as the field scrambled to avoid the spinning cars.

The caution immediately neutralizes the race and reshuffles the running order as teams assess the damage from one of the biggest incidents of the night.

For the crash, the race had already been heating up at the front. Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed had been battling for the lead with Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil close behind as the field cycled through restarts and strategies.

But the Turn 2 pileup dramatically altered the complexion of the closing laps, leaving the team scrambling to regroup while the fight for victory intensified after the restart.

This is a developing story…