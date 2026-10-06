Toyota made its commitment to Keelan Harvick clear back in February, signing the 14-year-old prospect to a long-term development deal and placing him firmly on a path toward NASCAR’s top levels. But that path may now be taking an unexpected turn. With Joe Gibbs Racing shutting down its ARCA program, questions immediately surfaced about where Toyota’s young talent would race next.

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Veteran spotter and industry insider Freddie Kraft thinks he knows the answer.

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“I think Joe Gibbs Racing is shutting down the ARCA program. I think you’re still going to see a Toyota ARCA team with maybe an up-and-coming driver’s son driving. I mean, it’s not very hard to see. Keelan Harvick’s got to go somewhere, right?” Kraft shared his views regarding Keelan’s possible career trajectory on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Freddie Kraft’s prediction came after Joe Gibbs Racing officially confirmed that it would close its ARCA Menards Series program at the end of 2026. JGR said the decision was made to redirect resources toward its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series operation, ending a nine-year ARCA run that produced 50 victories and helped develop drivers including Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst.

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That decision immediately created a question for Toyota’s development pipeline. JGR had been one of the manufacturer’s most prominent ARCA partners, with Max Reaves competing in the No. 18 Toyota during 2026. Reaves entered the year after a breakout 2025 season that produced six wins and six poles across ARCA and ARCA East competition. He is now left without a ride for 2027

With JGR out of the picture, Toyota needs a new premier ARCA partner. As everyone in the industry waits to find out, Nitro Motorsports stands out as the logical choice.

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Built by Nick Tucker, Nitro Motorsports has quickly established itself as one of Toyota’s leading development programs. In late September, Nitro’s No. 70 Toyota won the 2026 ARCA Menards Series championship with Thomas Annunziata, giving the organization its first ARCA title.

That success makes Nitro an increasingly important part of Toyota’s driver-development structure. If Toyota is looking for a proven home to help develop one of its young prospects, Nitro has just strengthened its case.

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Harvick, though, has been building his own path through Toyota Racing Development after signing a long-term commitment with TRD in February. Toyota placed him with Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc. for dozens of Late Model races during 2026, giving the son of Kevin Harvick a structured development path without rushing him into NASCAR’s national ranks.

And Harvick has already given Toyota plenty of reasons to invest in his future. He became the youngest winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway before adding another record-setting victory at Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker. His earlier résumé also included the 2024 INEX Young Lions National Championship, four CARS Tour Pro Late Model victories and two CARS Tour West wins in 2025.

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The Toyota relationship has only grown stronger during 2026. Harvick has won multiple CARS Tour West races in Toyota machinery, including victories at the Las Vegas Bullring and Kern Raceway. Toyota has continued to identify him as one of its development drivers, with his No. 62 Camry becoming a familiar part of the manufacturer’s Late Model program.

There’s also an existing personal connection between the two sides. Thanks to his background in karting, Tucker has already worked with drivers tied to Kevin Harvick.

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That makes the reported move more than simply finding Keelan another ARCA seat. It could give Toyota another opportunity to continue his development within its driver program.

If Harvick moves to the ARCA Menards Series in 2027, whether with Nitro Motorsports or another TRD partner, it is guaranteed to be a partial schedule.

This is not about a lack of funding or commitment from Toyota; it is a strict ARCA rule. Harvick turned 14 in July 2026. Under NASCAR and ARCA regulations, drivers must be at least 15 years old to compete, and 15-year-olds are legally restricted to racing only on select short tracks and road courses.

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Once he is eligible, a limited ARCA schedule could fit naturally into his development. It would give him experience in heavier, higher-horsepower stock cars on tracks where he can compete, while allowing him to continue building experience in Late Models and the CARS Tour.

For now, Harvick’s 2027 plans are not official. But with JGR closing its ARCA program and Toyota’s long-term development agreement with Harvick already in place, their ARCA landscape is changing. Nitro’s recent championship only adds to the team’s appeal as a potential destination for him.