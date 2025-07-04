Joe Gibbs Reveals How Rick Hendrick’s Frozen Sideline Gamble Fueled His NASCAR Empire

“We always text each other and congratulate each other after we win.” Rick Hendrick isn’t one to shower praise lightly, but when he was asked about Joe Gibbs in a Zoom panel two years ago, the NASCAR legend couldn’t stop gushing. Speaking fondly of Gibbs’ unlikely journey, recalling the day they met, a chilly sideline at an NFL game where Gibbs invited him as a fan. Hendrick joked about nearly freezing in his suit, but it was that moment, he says, that sparked a friendship and mentorship that would change NASCAR history.

Before Hendrick’s engines rode at Martinsville and Daytona, he was building teams, cars, and, most importantly, relationships. Early in his career, he helped launch several elite talents. From launching Jeff Gordon, and with Gordon’s help, launching 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. But launching a competitor is a different task, and nothing connects Hendrick and Gibbs more than that frosty sideline meeting, where a handshake led to engines, advice, and a seat at the table for Gibbs’ future NASCAR empire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Gibbs’ favor from Rick Hendrick

Joe Gibbs’s love for speed wasn’t born in a pit lane; it grew on dirt tracks and drag strips. From motocross to drag racing, he enjoyed watching everything with an engine, and that passion, pure and unfiltered, led him to cars. He didn’t just follow NASCAR; he absorbed it, dreaming of a way in even while winning three Super Bowls as NFL head coach of the Washington Commanders (formerly known as ‘Redskins’) in the 1980s.

AD

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Gibbs recalled, “I loved all forms of racing. I had a motocross bike, raced some motocross stuff, some drag racing, and stuff. Loved it all and just kind of fell in love with cars, period. Watched NASCAR, of course. Never dreamed I would have a chance, you know, to get in it. People told me, they said, ‘Hey, if you want this thing, Rick Hendrick, you know, is the guy you may want to talk to.'”

And that call changed everything. Joe Gibbs discovered Hendrick was not just a legendary team owner but also a fellow Redskins fan. He invited him to a game, where Hendrick endured freezing temperatures on the sidelines. Gibbs laughed, saying, “I found out he’s a Redskin big fan. Invited him to a Redskins game. That’s a great story because he almost froze to death down on the sidelines. But Rick let Jimmy Johnson—at that point was his GM—help me, and that’s how we kind of got started.”

In return, Rick Hendrick matched Gibbs with his general manager, laid the groundwork for engine deals, and opened the door for Joe Gibbs Racing’s first shop on Harris Boulevard. The initial merger of assets was unexpectedly smooth. NASCAR insider Michael Myrick recounts that Give struck a deal to purchase all equipment from Darrell Waltrip’s crew, gear originally housed at Hendrick Motorsports.

With some engine support and a refurbished facility, JGR launched in 1992 under the Interstate Batteries #18 banner. Chevy backed the first efforts, letting JGR share engine and chassis development with Hendrick. In 1993, Joe Gibbs Racing rose to superstardom when Dale Jarrett won the Daytona 500 in just JGR’s second season. It was validation; the team Gibbs built with guidance and grit had arrived.

via Imago LOUDON, NH – JULY 17: Joe Gibbs, owner of the 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Reser s Fine Foods Toyota speaks after the Crayon 301 on July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Crayon 301 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482230717048201

Then came a pivotal shift. By 2008, JGR moved to Toyota, chasing better deals and more technical focus, away from the shadow of GM’s top-tier teams. That move only came because of what was built in the foundational years: engines from Hendrick, a Hall of Fame owner’s backing, and a relentless hunger to win. Now, Joe Gibbs Racing has become one of NASCAR’s powerhouses.

Under Gibbs’ leadership, the team has claimed five NASCAR Cup Series championships and four Xfinity Series titles. Today, JGR’s cup lineup includes future Hall of Famer Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, and Gibbs’ own grandson, Ty Gibbs. That is proof enough that Joe’s commitment to talent and team building continues to drive his legacy forward, both on the gridiron and the track.

What makes the story pop? It’s not just the on-track success, but it’s the shared respect. The NFL coach with a need for speed and the dealership owner turned to NASCAR Titan discovered they were more similar than one could imagine. And that handshake on a cold sideline? It became the spark that fueled a dynasty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Gibbs breaks down the similarities between the NFL and NASCAR

When Joe Gibbs transitioned from the NFL sidelines to the NASCAR garage, he knew the learning curve would be steep. Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the legendary coach turned team owner opened up about the challenges he faced early on and how vastly different the two worlds initially seemed. But over time, Gibbs discovered that the core principles of building a successful team didn’t change, no matter the sport.

Before founding Joe Gibbs Racing, Gibbs spent over a decade as the head coach of Washington’s NFL team, leading them to 3 Super Bowl titles. His resume includes NFL Coach of the Year honors in 1982 and 1983, a 154-94 regular season record, and a 17-7 playoff mark. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996, cementing his legacy in the league before pivoting to motorsports.

The three-time Super Bowl champion coach said, “It is so similar, you can’t believe it. In football, you’re not going anywhere if you don’t have what? Quarterback. Over here, not going anywhere if you don’t have a driver. In football, you want to have a coach that really knows what’s going on, hopefully. Over here, it’s crew chief. Same thing. And then it’s the people. The only difference over here is the car. Many times, that thing doesn’t behave.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, even besides the roles being similar, even former college football athletes nowadays come to NASCAR to work as pit crew members because of their agility and strength! It’s always a must to remember that while there is one driver in one car, NASCAR is still a team sport, with dozens upon dozens of people working behind the scenes for one single race win.