Joe Gibbs Reveals Ruthless Process Behind Chase Briscoe’s JGR Move After Tony Stewart’s Snub

In a stunning turn, Stewart-Haas Racing, a powerhouse in NASCAR since its 2002 roots and merger in 2009, announced its closure at the end of 2024, citing the relentless demands on the high resource needs of the sport as reasons to pass the torch. Their shutdown impacted over 300 employees, including Chase Briscoe, with layoffs starting in November and completing by December 31. As for Chase Briscoe, he got picked by one of the best teams in NASCAR and was signed as a key for the 2025 season for Joe Gibbs Racing. And now Chase Briscoe has outdone himself by winning Darlington for the second time in a row this weekend. During a media availability post-race, team owner Joe Gibbs did not hesitate to reveal the intense process of how Chase Briscoe was signed.

Martin Truex Jr. was the cornerstone of Joe Gibbs Racing since 2019, and he had expressed his decision was driven by a desire to regain control over his schedule. His departure marked the end of an era for JGR as Truex Jr. had been instrumental in the team’s success, including a championship run in 2017. And following Truex’s retirement announcement, JGR confirmed that Chase Briscoe would replace him, signing a multi-year deal to drive the No. 19 car starting in the 2025 season. Briscoe’s transition to JGR represents a significant step in his career, joining a team with a storied history and championship pedigree. He now faces the challenge of continuing the success established by Truex Jr., aiming to maintain JGR’s competitive edge in the Cup series. Fast forward to today, and Joe Gibbs couldn’t be happier with his choice.

Reflecting on a post-race interview, he said, ” Well…we hightailed it to Winner Circle. It was just—hey, it was great. We went through a whole process and, you know, of who’s going to replace Martin. And man, it is, you know, it’s hard with a lot of thought and the way we do things that our race team—it’s everybody sitting around, all of our management group—and we go through a lot, a lot of discussions about who would fit, who matches up with, you know, our sponsor. And certainly we felt like Chase did with Bass Pro.”

The context is Chase Briscoe delivering a remarkable performance at the 2024 Cookout Southern 500, clinching his first win since 2022 and securing a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff. Driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe took the lead early in the race and never looked back, leading 309 of 367 laps, a feat not accomplished since 1971. Briscoe’s victory not only ended a 73-race winless streak for his team but also eliminated Chris Buescher from the playoffs, adding to the season finale drama.

Joe Gibbs, then described the intense process that went behind hiring him, saying, “So it’s a big process, and it’s very important because that’s a quarter of our race team. And so it’s just—we’ve got a lot of people that depend on that. JD used to always tell me that was his number one thought: our people. You know, we’ve got 450 people we have to look after. And so it becomes critical—those decisions—because we all know everybody in this room knows you’re not going anywhere unless you got a really, really good crew chief, a really, really good pit crew, and in particular a really, really good driver. So that’s kind of what our sport, you know, kind of honors.”

Joe Gibbs’ explanation highlights the stakes of a hiring decision in NASCAR. With hundreds of employees and millions of dollars tied to performance, choosing the right driver directly affects not just the competitiveness on track but also the livelihood of the team.

And Briscoe’s integration into Joe Gibbs Racing has been notably smooth, largely due to his long-standing friendship with teammate Christopher Bell. The two Midwest drivers first connected through online racing games at a young age and have since supported each other’s careers. Bell, who lived with Briscoe during the early stages of his racing journey, played a pivotal role in Briscoe’s entry into NASCAR. Briscoe had acknowledged significant influence, stating that “If it wasn’t for Christopher, I don’t know if I’d ever been in NASCAR, period.”

Moreover, their shared history has fostered a collaborative environment at JGR where mutual respect and camaraderie are evident both on and off the track. Bell has welcomed Briscoe’s addition to the team, emphasizing the strength of their bond and the positive impact on their collective performance.

And at Darlington, Chase Briscoe winning the Southern 500 wasn’t the only thing that elevated Joe Gibbs Racing.

A mixed bag performance from Joe Gibbs Racing drivers at Darlington

At the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Denny Hamlin showcased his progress by securing the pole position with a lap time of 28.694 seconds at 171.381 MPH, marking his second pole of the season and solidifying his reputation at the challenging track. However, during the race, Hamlin maintained a competitive pace, finishing seventh.

Moreover, Christopher Bell faced challenges during the race, finishing 29th. His performance was not notably impacted by a road incident involving Carson Hocevar’s team, which caused significant damage to Bell’s No. 20 Toyota, affecting its handling and overall race performance. And as for the fourth driver, Ty Gibbs, he completed all the laps, finishing 16th.

While he didn’t score a top 10 finish, Gibbs’ consistent performance throughout the race demonstrated his resilience and potential for future success. Briscoe’s next round seat is booked, but with two races still remaining in the Round of 16, the advancement of Hamlin and Bell to the Round of 12 isn’t locked in yet. The pressure remains high as every point will matter heading into Gateway and Bristol.