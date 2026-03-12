Joe Gibbs Schooled Over His Hypocrisy Days After Carson Hocevar’s $75B Move Puts Grandson’s Career in Jeopardy

Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports are leaving no stone unturned to go head-to-head. Their ongoing lawsuit isn’t the only enmity brewing between them. Monster Energy is eyeing Carson Hocevar for sponsorship, and JGR blames this on Spire for poaching Ty Gibbs’ longtime sponsor. But instead of sitting quietly, Spire has lashed out at them for being hypocritical of the business.

Spire reminds JGR of the reality behind sponsors

While Gibbs and co. tried to take the high ground in court, Spire Motorsports was not ready to back down. In his official statement on Wednesday, Jeff Dickerson had some strong words against JGR and their accusations.

“Spire has every right to pursue sponsors, and that is part of the business. JGR knows this, because it is exactly what JGR does.”

It is clear that Dickerson does not believe in playing nice when it comes to his team. However, the bigger issue lies for Joe Gibbs Racing and his associates. Monster Energy is no slouch when it comes to sponsorship.

Just like Red Bull energy, Monster energy has a massive brand name. It is a name that nearly every driver wishes to sport on their car. For the past seasons, Ty Gibbs has had the opportunity to do so.

However, the lack of performance on his end is slowly taking away the chance from him. Monster is shifting focus. Carson Hocevar is the immediate step forward in their agenda for now. He is young and brash and already making moves in the Cup Series.

In comparison, Ty Gibbs has been rather meek when it comes to his performance in the Cup Series. Not only that, but he was also accused of being involved in nepotism at Joe Gibbs Racing. Surely, Monster would want to associate itself with him under such conditions.

After all, they left Tyler Reddick owing to a non-happening season in 2025. Last week, Ty Gibbs had to run at Phoenix with AM/PM as his sponsor. Even though his top-5 finish at Phoenix put him at the forefront again. He is yet to earn the same level of reputation that Hocevar has.

Veterans and analysts alike are comparing Hocevar to the likes of Dale Earnhardt. As such, it is clear that Monster wants to ride the momentum. For years, Monster has been partnering with some of the best drivers in the sport. They have worked with Kurt and Kyle Busch. They were also the title sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Currently, Monster Energy is the primary sponsor of Riley Herbst and Ty Gibbs. And if the latter does not prove his worth, he might end up losing it to JGR’s biggest rival.

While that is one issue, there is another big revelation that has come to light from Jeff Dickerson’s end.

Joe Gibbs and co. accused of not coming through on trade

Spire Motorsports is accusing Joe Gibbs of not paying them over $100,000 in their trade of Robert Smith. According to Dickerson, “JGR would make good on our deal by the end of 2025.”

It meant that Spire would get that amount from JGR since Robert Smith was allowed to start working immediately for Joe Gibbs. However, JGR allegedly refused to fulfill its end of the deal. Not only that, they are refusing to pay up in the future, either.

As a part of the non-compete clause in his contract with Spier, Smith should not have been working for Joe Gibbs immediately after release. Nevertheless, JGR’s promise of paying up the said amount was the only condition that Spire set up in order for him to start working with them immediately.

The trade deal and its subsequent fallout were also the reason behind Chris Gabehart’s and Jeff Dickerson’s meeting in October 2025. Dickerson wanted to consult Gabehart about their deal in order to convince Joe Gibbs and coax the amount from him without further delay.