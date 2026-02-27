Joe Gibbs Suffers Courtroom Setback as “Flabbergasted” Federal Judge Refuses to Bench Chris Gabehart in $8.5M Lawsuit

What was supposed to be a quick hearing in the Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit turned into a marathon session. Instead of wrapping things up, both sides agreed they need even more forensic digging into the evidence. So the investigation is far from over yet; it is just expanding.

The judge hasn’t issued a decision on the temporary restraining order on Chris Gabehart either. So that big question is still hanging out there. After nearly 4 hours of back-and-forth, one thing was clear: Gabehart is free to work for Spire Motorsports this weekend.

Dan Towriss even said that could mean that there is a high chance that Gabehart could show up in St. Pete for IndyCar with Andretti, also with Spire’s NASCAR truck effort. Before adjourning, the judge strongly encouraged both sides to try to hammer out an agreement over the weekend, and if they can’t, the judge will make the call himself on Monday.

What made the courtroom discussion even more difficult was that in the latest statement, the ex-JGR employee refused to back down against the organization’s accusations despite the lawyer hanging over him. He insists that he has nothing to fear.

“This lawsuit is not about protecting trade secrets—it is about punishing a former employee for daring to leave,” he said.

Gabehart also stated that a forensic review found he did not share any confidential information and had no plan to compete unfairly. As he stands firm, questions are now being raised about Joe Gibbs’ claims, with fans increasingly voicing their frustration.