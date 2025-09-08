Joe Gibbs Weighs in on Denny Hamlin’s Title Odds After Dominant WWTR Win

This could be Denny Hamlin’s year! After all, we saw the dominating weekend he put forth at Gateway to advance to the Round of 12 in the playoffs. Despite partying too much and legal battles involving his 23XI Racing team, Hamlin remained determined. And now, as he walks away with 53 points, he sits atop the playoff standings, which is a step up from a 43-point cushion after Darlington. And just as the 44-year-old often does—praising and assessing his drivers—he now finds himself being evaluated by his team owner.

Toyota’s 200th Cup Series victory by Denny Hamlin at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway this afternoon, not only marked his fifth win of the 2025 season but also brought him to 59 career wins, tying him with Kevin Harvick for 10th on the NASCAR all-time wins list. Starting from the pole position, he led the final 25 laps, showcasing strategic brilliance and flawless execution. And with this milestone win, team owner Joe Gibbs couldn’t contain his pride. But now Hamlin’s championship hopes get more serious, and when asked about 2025 being Hamlin’s year, Gibbs didn’t disappoint with his answer.

Speaking at the post-race media availability, Joe Gibbs measured his words while still showing confidence in his driver: Yeah, I think great question there. We certainly hope so. That’s probably the best guy to ask, but I’ll be in the background cheering. But, uh, no, really, Denny, I tell you what’s impressive about Denny is his work ethic. Really, he’ll be in the sim as long as Chris wants him in there. Uh, really works hard at everything. And, uh, so I would certainly hope he’s got a chance for sure.”

And among the green flags shown by Coach, Denny Hamlin’s victory did more than just secure his spot in the Round of 12; technically, a second-place finish would have done the same. But Hamlin is already locked in on the bigger picture, which is the Round of eight, where he is determined to make his first return to the final four since 2021. That round has often been his stumbling block, with heartbreaks decided by mere points, including the infamous 2022 exit at Martinsville when Ross Chastain tore through the fence to knock him out.

The win at Gateway adds five more playoff points heading into the next round at Bristol, and every stage win and race victory over the next four events will be stacked towards his starting total in the crucial third round that decides the final four. The determined No. 11 driver said, “You’re going to need ’em. We’re going to need ’em. I don’t think I’ve ever had a stress-free third round. It’s all been close on points. There’s been opportunities where 2019 Phoenix, where I had to win there to make it to Homestead to have a chance. I’ve never cruised through that third round. It doesn’t matter which racetrack it’s been, it always gets tight there. Now that you got a superspeedway in it, who knows?”

With Talladega in the Round of 8 this year, those bonus points are more critical than ever, giving Hamlin extra leverage in a round where every single point can make the difference. Amid his standout win at WWT Raceway, Hamlin has set a date for his championship title hunt.

Denny Hamlin puts a timeline on his NASCAR Cup Series championship hunt after Gateway magic

With the Joe Gibbs Racing driver renewing his contract this year, the countdown is on. Hamlin turns 45 the week after this season wraps up, which, by his own timeline, leaves just two more seasons to chase everything he still wants to accomplish before moving on to the next chapter of his life. Sunday was the first time Hamlin publicly addressed that end date, answering a question about how he stays so laser-focused at 44.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said, “Just knowing that I put a timeline on the end. That to me has been the number one factor. I talked to Harvick the other day. I was just like, ‘I knew exactly how many races were left.’ The countdown has begun.” Hamlin isn’t interested in racing past his prime. Even with five wins this season, bringing his career total to 59 over the past 20 years, he is determined to step away while still at the top of his game.

He added, “I’m just not going to leave this sport on my deathbed, you know, just leaking oil, running in the back of the pack. I have way too much pride for that. I’m way too cocky for that. There’s just no way. I want to be able to win my last race. To do that, I’m going to have to retire when I’m racing like this.”

By his timeline, that means two more Daytona 500s, a shot at five wins there, two more chances at the Brickyard 400, one that holds huge personal significance, and roughly 70 races left to chase every remaining milestone. So, what about the elusive championship? After adding five playoff points, he is certainly a contender. But for Hamlin, the focus isn’t on the title itself.

He admitted, “There’s certain races that I do have countdowns for (but) championships isn’t one of ’em. Obviously, it’s well-documented that I want to get the wins, and I feel like that will carry its weight long after. When you compare me to someone that’s maybe got one or two, maybe three championships, and half the wins, I don’t think that person’s better than I am.”

And if he does capture the championship, standing at the top of Phoenix at the peak of his career, will one of NASCAR’s most quotable drivers call it a walk-off, mic-drop moment? Only Hamlin knows. But one thing is certain: the countdown is on, and the finish line has never looked more electrifying.