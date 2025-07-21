Joe Gibbs’s 9x Dover Champ Sets Sight on the $1 Million Bag After Resurrecting His Grandson’s Season

Chris Gabehart’s story within the Joe Gibbs Racing empire is one of transformation, risk, and remarkable payoff. After six years as the master strategist atop Denny Hamlin’s pit box, Gabehart took a leap in late 2024, stepping away from crew chief duties to become JGR’s Director of Competition. At first, uncertainty ruled as he traded race-by-race decision-making for an organization-wide role, overseeing every heartbeat of JGR’s Cup Series campaign.

But just a few months in, the results speak louder than any self-doubt. However, the main highlight of Gabehart’s transition? Well, let’s just say it involves Joe Gibbs’ grandson, Ty Gibbs, and a million-dollar cash prize. Still, can’t figure it out? Read on for the details.

Dover sets the stage for Ty Gibbs’ million-dollar shot at Indianapolis

Denny Hamlin once again proved his mastery of the Monster Mile, claiming his fourth victory of 2025 by 0.310 seconds over Chase Briscoe. It was also his second straight Dover win. What sets the win apart is Hamlin surviving a rain delay, multiple overtime restarts, and relentless pressure from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. “Winning here at Dover is super special to me. This is a place I had not been very good at the first half of my career and then to have back-to-back (wins) here the last couple years is amazing,” Hamlin said after the race.

But the race wasn’t only about Denny Hamlin. His teammates also made the day memorable for Joe Gibbs Racing. Chase Briscoe surged on fresh tires late to finish second. Similarly, Ty Gibbs put together another strong run in fifth. This is his ninth top-10 of 2025, showing renewed momentum for the young star. Christopher Bell, after contending late, was unfortunately caught in a late-race spin. But his speed in the No. 20 car kept JGR’s collective presence strong up front.

However, the post-race headline truly belongs to Ty Gibbs, who advanced to the final of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge at Indianapolis. The event’s richest prize! Gibbs is now in the hunt for the $1 million bonus, a program that’s turned midseason into a pressure-packed, high-stakes sprint. The final showdown between him and Ty Dillon will be at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, upping the ante for both contenders.

Much of Gibbs’ growth hasn’t happened by accident. Chris Gabehart, Hamlin’s former crew chief and now JGR’s competition director, has been working behind the scenes to rewire Gibbs’ approach. That mentorship has helped rescue and reenergize the youngster’s Cup campaign at just the right time, specifically after Michigan. Gibbs now sits 16th in the driver’s standings and is just three places outside the playoff contention. And don’t forget, the million-dollar prize up for grabs next week.

With all this momentum and an unprecedented payday on the line, can Ty Gibbs deliver JGR another signature victory on one of NASCAR’s biggest stages? Or will Ty Dillon spoil the party and pull off a giant-killing upset at the Brickyard? We have less than a week to find out!

There are ‘no deals’ or ‘team orders,’ just ‘fair and square’ for JGR drivers

In the heat of Sunday’s Dover finish, the sight of all four Joe Gibbs Racing cars battling for the win put intense internal dynamics front and center. Joe Gibbs, known for a “fair and square” philosophy that permeates every aspect of his organization, was candid about how his team approaches these high-pressure moments.

“I’ve said this numerous times, the most uptight I get is when two of our cars are up there going for it. So much can happen and we’ve had instances where it hasn’t gone well and it’s taken us too much to get guys to talk to each other. It can really, really hurt what you’re building, the teamwork part of it, and that’s so critical when our sport is totally different. You’ve got four cars trying to solve problems,” Joe Gibbs said.

While JGR drivers are expected to collaborate throughout a race weekend and share data, Gibbs is adamant that, once on track, every driver is left to race for their own sponsors and glory. “Having them work together teamwork-wise really is important, but when we get to the racetrack, everybody’s after it. They’re on their own. They want it for their sponsor and we understand that. It’s racing and we go for it.”

Despite occasional perceptions of orchestrated teamwork in NASCAR, Gibbs was quick to squash those notions: “There’s no deals. But it is something that you think about a lot. I do.” This philosophy was on full display at Dover, where Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin battled it for the win.

But despite having a shot to muscle Denny Hamlin aside for the win, Briscoe refrained from aggressive tactics that could have jeopardized the team’s finish. For Gibbs, the drama of teammates racing “hard but fair” is both the greatest risk and reward his organization faces every week. With his signature stoic calm, Gibbs summed up race day. “All I do is pray on race day.”