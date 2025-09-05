Joey Logano Breaks Silence as Roger Penske’s Champion Driver Part Ways for 2026

Long before he became a three-time champion, Joey Logano’s career took a decisive turn the moment he joined Team Penske in 2013. At just 22 years old, many in the garage wondered if he could deliver on the promise once tagged with the nickname “Sliced Bread.” But now, as one of NASCAR’s youngest champions, Logano has been a steady force in the team. Meanwhile, on the IndyCar side of the garage, Will Power, one of Team Penske’s longest-standing pillars since 2009, brought experience and history to the table, adding consistency and speed to the lineup. But an emotional turning point was on the horizon that would ultimately reshape the team’s next era.

Just after the season wound down, the motorsports world got its jolt: Will Power will be leaving Team Penske ahead of the 2026 season, closing out a 17-year stint filled with championships, Indy 500 glory, and the most poles in IndyCar history. Power emerged as the next driver for Andretti Global in 2026, stepping into the No. 26 Honda seat as Colton Herta makes his own leap to Formula 1 testing. Roger Penske called Power “an outstanding driver and teammate,” underlining the weight of the moment and wishing him well. But now, his own long-standing teammate, Joey Logano, has spoken up about his feelings on the sudden shift.

Joey Logano recalls memories as Will Power prepares to leave Team Penske

When asked by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass what kind of bond Logano had shared with Will Power, one of the few guys who had been at Team Penske since the beginning of Logano’s time there, his answer came with a mix of respect, nostalgia, and personal memories. “Yeah, in a way this makes me the senior driver of the whole place at this point, but I love Will. Will’s a great person,” he reflected, making it clear that his admiration for Power runs deep. Power won the Indy 500 in 2018, two IndyCar championships, and amassed 42 wins and an astounding 71 poles during his 17 years with Team Penske. His departure which was confirmed just after the 2025 regular-season finale, is a seismic shift, not just on paper, but emotionally for those who have raced alongside him.

“He’s a great human. He did some incredible things over his time at Team Penske, Indy 500 and championships,” Logano continued. And, truly, ‘incredible’ doesn’t even scratch the surface: Power’s list includes the 2014 and 2022 IndyCar titles and the 2018 Indy 500 victory, and he is fourth on the all-time list with 45 career victories, nearly all of them under the Penske banner. To teammates, he wasn’t just a fast driver; he was a benchmark, the kind of athlete who shaped how the team races, pushes, and wins. But along with on-track wins, the off-track celebrations were equally important and will be deeply missed.

Logano went on to share a gem of an experience with Power. “I always remember the moment where we both won the championship in the same year and we had a victory party for all of Team Penske and he was up there playing the drums. We were singing, we are the champions together on stage. Like that was really one of the coolest memories for me,” he reminisced. Team Penske clinched both the NASCAR Cup Series and the IndyCar championship in the same year. In 2022, Logano claimed the Cup title, sealing it with a dramatic victory at Phoenix Raceway, while IndyCar icon Power drove perfectly to capture his second series championship that fall, creating an unprecedented “title double” for Penske’s racing empire.

The tone softened as Logano continued, “So he’s been a lot of fun. I learned a lot from him. I know he’s going to end up in a good place, I’m sure.” It wasn’t just small talk; it was a tribute wrapped up in mutual respect. After all, Power didn’t just leave quietly. In his own words, “It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization. We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way,” he said, capturing exactly why Logano believed in him so wholeheartedly.

“He’s been a great asset to Team Penske for many, many years. And, obviously all our best wishes are for him and his family moving forward,” finally, Logano signed off with sincerity. Roger Penske has spoken about it, too, saying they all agreed it was time for a change, affirming Power’s contributions, and expressing hopes for his success in the future. Logano’s words echo that genuine, open-hearted farewell, one that fans will feel as deeply as he meant it.

Darlington disaster leaves Roger Penske’s duo on shaky playoff ground

Two of Roger Penske’s drivers endured punishing setbacks at the Cook Out Southern 500. Joey Logano fought early handling issues, clawing just to reach the top 15 before sliding back to a 20th-place finish. Ryan Blaney‘s night wasn’t much kinder, as a flat tire, splitter damage, and pit road struggles held him to 18th. But despite finishing only two spots ahead, Blaney showed resilience, rebounding late in the race to salvage positions. This was something that Dale Earnhardt Jr. felt highlighted a widening gap between the teammates.

Logano, the reigning Cup Series champion, fell deeper into trouble at Darlington. After failing to score any stage points, he slipped from one point above the cutline to three points below it. For Dale Jr., this was enough to cast real doubt on the Team Penske veteran. Speaking with conviction, he said bluntly, “Joey ain’t gonna make it.” Instead, he turned his attention toward other contenders, naming his Final Four picks: “Denny, Briscoe, Byron, Blaney…I feel like, as much as I think Blaney wins the championship between those four at Phoenix, I just feel like Byron does. I don’t have any reason to think that. Honestly feel like Blaney wins it, but I keep picking Blaney every year.”

Blaney’s journey hasn’t been smooth, with seven DNFs plaguing the regular season. But a mid-year pit crew shake-up sparked consistency, helping him finish the 26-race stretch second in overall points. Still, Dale Jr.‘s faith is tempered by the cruel math of the playoff system. NASCAR veteran Steve Letarte underscored the risk of elimination: “When the sample size is 26 weeks, he ended up second. Scored the second most points of anybody. But in a sample size of three, it’s hard to recover from a DNF, whether it’s your doing or somebody else’s. This format rewards winning and excellence.”

With Phoenix on the horizon, Blaney remains Penske’s best shot, but the razor-thin margin for error keeps his future uncertain.