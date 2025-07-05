Joey Logano Breaks Silence on Drivers’ Limited Power in NASCAR Decisions

As we roll into the third chapter of the Chicago Street Race, the excitement is bubbling. Drivers have finally got the knack for tackling the tricky 2.2-mile, 12-turn road course, and cannot wait to show their skills. But even as drivers are rolling up their sleeves for the circuit, it might be the last time they are doing so. And Chicago would have come and gone without a whisper. That is why Joey Logano wants drivers to be more involved in NASCAR’s decisions.

Abrupt calls on NASCAR’s part have baffled drivers for ages. The introduction of the charter system in 2016 and the Next-Gen car in 2022 have resulted in clashes between the sport and race teams. The roots of these conflicts often lie in a disconnect between the drivers and the executive body.

Joey Logano sheds light on a dire situation

The Chicago Street Race is currently in the middle of speculation. Rumor has it that NASCAR may scrap the race ahead of a fourth edition in 2026, and adopt a new street race in San Diego and Philadelphia. There’s also talk about a street race north of the border in either Toronto, Vancouver, or perhaps on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve road course in Montreal. Joey Logano spoke favorably about this stance, stressing that any venue loses its charm as “if you do it too long it gets stale.” Despite Logano being in favor, the 2024 Cup Series champion is not in favor of one thing. That is the drivers’ exclusion from such talks of a venue shift. These concerns are especially relevant considering NASCAR’s ongoing lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports about its ‘monopolistic practices.’

In a recent press conference in Chicago, Joey Logano was candid about the situation. As journalist Bob Pockrass asked about how involved he is in NASCAR’s executive decisions, Logano said, “No, I do not get in the part, middle of that.” He shed clarity about how exactly he and others help, citing Mexico City’s example: “Speaking for myself and some of the driver council…we try to help whether there’s a new venue or a venue we’ve gone to and adjustments that we think might be better. A great example of that was Mexico City. When we were there, whether it’s the tire barriers that you’ve seen in a lot of the corners through the S’s, that was all through the driver council and Jeff Burton and everybody working together.”

Instituted in 2022 under NASCAR analyst Jeff Burton, the Driver Advisory Council aimed to achieve unity in drivers’ voices. So far, however, Joey Logano claims the progress has been little. He said the objective of the council is “to help make sure that the race is officiated correctly and puts on the best racing possible for the fans.” He shed light on what could be done better, “Whether that’s racing in Chicago, there can be suggestions on what could be better, and we voice those…We’d like to be in the middle of those discussions of some of the things that we would like to see on track and even off track for the experience of the drivers, the teams, and the fans.”

Coming from Joey Logano, one of the top-ranked drivers of the sport, these words should be a wake-up call for NASCAR. Meanwhile, however, Logano is already alert about his career goals.

Keeping his head about him

Well, it can be easy to get carried away when you have Joey Logano’s level of success. The Team Penske star achieved his third championship title in 2024 and in style. The No. 22 Ford was officially out of the playoffs after the Charlotte Roval race. However, his rival’s penalty landed Logano back in the game, and he made the most of it. He went on to win two races en route to the Championship trophy at Phoenix Raceway. This established Logano and his team’s superior ability to maximize any opportunity, however slim it may be. Despite the enormous credit in Logano’s name, the star knows better to maintain a clear vision.

Joey Logano won his 37th Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway this year. He has also picked up 4 top tens and 2 top fives – but is hardly thinking of stopping. He declared his intentions to achieve more recently: “I honestly feel like I have to prove myself every day. I always say, man, ‘What you did yesterday is yesterday?’ Right? Tell me what you’re gonna do tomorrow, that’s the important stuff. The history books and people’s memories are short, right? And people say, I say too, ‘You’re only as good as your last race,’ and it really feels that way a lot of times. Yeah, it’s been, I’ve had a great career, you’re right. A lot of great accomplishments, a lot of cool moments. Have I hit all the markers that I set out to hit? No, no, I haven’t. So, I still got plenty to go out there and want to achieve for sure.”

If NASCAR pays heed to Joey Logano’s decision-making demands, then probably, the driver can achieve a little more. Let us see how Logano performs in the Chicago race.