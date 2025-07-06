“Mother****”- Livid Joey Logano Goes on an Expletive Rant Amidst Ross Chastain-Chicago Fallout

The 2025 Grant Park 165 kicked off under tense skies as scattered thunderstorms threatened the unique 2.2-mile street circuit weaving past iconic landmarks like Buckingham Fountain and Michigan Avenue. A late-race spectator medical caution on Lap 61 briefly halted the action, adding to the unpredictable nature of the street layout. Meanwhile, penalty announcements relegating all four Hendrick Motorsports’ entries and Denny Hamlin to the back for post-qualifying changes only intensified strategy shifts, forcing teams into a game of recovery on concrete walls and tight turns.

With their grid positions scrambled, top contenders like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman found themselves navigating the unforgiving urban track without the luxury of clean air or early drafting opportunities. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, who acknowledged both the unique atmosphere and local frustrations, suggested that keeping the event fresh might mean rotating host cities in the future. With the event serving as Round 2 for the In-Season Challenge, every restart, caution, and pit call carried double impact, therefore leading to on-track skirmishes. One such upheaval between Joey Logano and Ross Chastain grew to an extent of cursing into the radio itself.

Logano explodes on Chastain as Chicago class turns ugly

What began as a tactical battle through the course escalated into outright frustration by Lap 64. The field was bunched under caution after Austin Cindric came to a stall in Turn 6, prompting a tight restart that quickly unraveled. Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. all became embroiled in the melee. Stenhouse took the hardest hit, suffering heavy damage after being pushed into the barriers, while several trailing cars were forced into evasive maneuvers to avoid the pile-up.

Moments after the chaos, Logano’s radio crackled with frustration, and as Jordan Bianchi from the Athletic noted, “Ross (Chastain) better get the f—ing information right before he goes and wrecks somebody. And there’s f—ing six cars behind me wrecking into me, and then he destroys me from four back. That motherf——.” His explosive language underscored how significantly he blamed Chastain for the central collision that disrupted half the field.

Throughout the weekend, drivers frequently raised alarms about the treacherous conditions at Turn 10 on Chicago’s Grant Park circuit, a notorious bump followed by a rapid downhill entry. Logano himself warned in a pre-race interview, saying, “I mean, it’s sketch. You’re kind of booking around the waterfall there, and then you’re switching directions.” That unstable surface set the stage for the chaos that erupted on Lap 64.

Joey Logano was coming in hot on the corner entry and bumped into the #1 Chevy, but Kyle Larson on the outside lane didn’t cut Chastain any slack and spun him. The Melon man quickly fired his car back up and took the #22 Ford of Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse with a slide job. Things were heating up as the checkered flag was coming closer by every lap. But, it seems like Ross Chastain might have made an enemy or two after his shenanigans in the streets of Chicago.

As tensions simmer after the dust-up in Chicago, the incident between Joey Logano and Ross Chastain may prove to be more than just a mid-race clash; it could be the catalyst for a larger rivalry brewing in the final stretch of the 2025 season. With playoff positions tightening and tempers nearing a boil on these unforgiving street circuits, the line between hard racing and reckless aggression grows even thinner. With multiple wrecks, be it from Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric, or Ross Chastain, the race has been a bumpy ride for drivers and fans alike. Whether NASCAR intervenes or lets drivers settle scores the old-fashioned way, the echoes from Grant Parl are bound to reverberate well beyond its narrow walls.

Joey Logano champions NASCAR’s new era of venue variety

NASCAR has undergone a fundamental transformation in recent years, and Joey Logano is one of the sport’s most vocal supporters of the evolution. Reflecting on how static the schedule used to be in his early days, the three-time Cup Series champion noted just how dramatically things have changed. “Now we’re going to new venues. You think of Road America, we’re not too far from there, and that was a huge success,” he said in Chicago. “The L.A. Coliseum, in the first couple of years, was a huge success. I think if you do it too long, it gets stale.”

While Logano acknowledges that certain traditional venues should remain locked into the schedule, he also believes that variety is essential to keep the product fresh and exciting. His proposal is to rotate some tracks on a three-year cycle. “Look at what happened at Bowman Gray this year – a huge success, a new track. People love going to see something new. The unknown. The uncertainty of all the teams not knowing what to do. It’s fun to watch,” he added, praising NASCAR’s recent willingness to break away from tradition in favor of experimentation.

The philosophy fits into the broader direction NASCAR seems to be heading in. The 2025 Grant Park 165 marks the final year of the Chicago street race’s current contract, and while the first two editions were considered massive successes, its future remains uncertain. As NASCAR eyes untapped markets like Southern California, San Diego, Toronto, and Philadelphia, even Chicagoland Speedway has entered the conversation. The message from both NASCAR leadership and its seasoned veterans, like Logano, is clear: evolve or risk irrelevance.