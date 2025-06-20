Joey Logano Chooses His 7x Champion That Drives Him Snubbing NASCAR Greats

Joey Logano has never been the type to follow a script. From becoming the youngest winner in Cup Series history at just 19 to claiming three Cup Series titles, Logano’s career has been anything but ordinary. He’s had his fair share of rivalries, bold moves, and championship moments! Be it getting into a fistfight with Kyle Busch in 2017 or winding up Denny Hamlin in 2019, he’s the quiet villain who’s risen to new heights with every passing year.

But one thing that’s never changed? His drive to understand what makes greatness last. Whether it’s dialing in his performance or analyzing others, Logano’s always looking for the edge. And sometimes, that edge comes from unexpected places. Not just behind the wheel or in the garage, but even from watching legends in completely different sports. So when a reporter recently asked him which athlete made him stop in his tracks, Logano’s answer came without hesitation. And it might surprise a few folks in the NASCAR garage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Logano is a believer in longevity

Joey Logano’s been in the NASCAR garage long enough to know how age starts creeping in. Even when you’re still sharp behind the wheel, so when he was asked about the athletes he admires most, he didn’t hesitate. “There’s a few,” he said. “Kevin Harvick was one of them that raced up into his, you know, mid-40s-ish and was still competitive.”

AD

Harvick’s career backs that up. With 60 Cup wins, a 2014 championship, and a consistent playoff presence into his mid-40s, he didn’t just stick around; he stayed relevant. His last win? The 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at the age of 47! Harvick raced with the young guns and often beat them, proving that experience still matters in NASCAR.

However, it’s not Harvick that Logano admires the most. In fact, it’s another legend (now retired) from the NFL. Yes, none other than Tom Brady! “When you step back and look, it’s probably easy to look the most at someone like Tom Brady because he’s done it for so long at such a high level,” Joey Logano said. “And the sport obviously changed over that time.”

And Joey Logano’s right. Brady wasn’t just winning; he was evolving. Across two decades, rule changes, team changes, and even shifts in nutritional science, Brady remained elite, racking up seven Super Bowl titles and redefining longevity in the NFL. But how do they do it? “The quickness, the reaction time, something is changing. But this day and age there’s so much technology about the body, right?”

via Imago Image Credits: Imago

From recovery science to biometrics to reaction-training tools, both NASCAR and the NFL have embraced tech to stretch careers. For NASCAR drivers, that means smarter hydration, reflex training, and custom cockpit ergonomics. For QBs? Think sleep monitoring, hyperbaric chambers, and digital playbooks. In other words, staying competitive past 40 isn’t a fluke; it’s work. And Joey Logano sees the blueprint laid out by guys like Harvick and Brady.

Joey Logano is ready for another chance at $1 million

Joey Logano is no stranger to high-stakes moments. In 2025, he’s been handed a golden opportunity for redemption. After finishing second to Christopher Bell in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Joey Logano is determined to claim his million-dollar payday in NASCAR’s brand-new in-season tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This season, NASCAR has introduced a fresh wrinkle to the regular season with a 32-driver, elimination-style tournament. The field for this first-of-its-kind event will be set once the checkered flag waves at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. The tournament grand prize? The winner will walk away with a cool $1 million! The tournament is designed to add excitement and incentive for both playoff contenders and those battling for a postseason spot.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano made his intentions clear: “There’s a million bucks on the line, that’s plenty for me to go to work. I get it, you saw how upset I was after the (All-Star) race. It’s the same number, so yeah, I’m excited about it. It gives us something to talk about at this point of the year outside of just the playoffs.” Logano’s frustration after North Wilkesboro is fueling his drive, and he sees the new tournament as the perfect shot at redemption.

He also praised the format, noting that it provides extra motivation for everyone in the field, regardless of their playoff status. “The guys that are already in the playoffs like it gives a little something more. I think it’s a great idea and something I’m excited to see how it plays out. I’m sure it’s going to be something exciting enough that we’ll probably do again, but yeah, I think it’s great,” Joey Logano said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the Cup Series heads to Pocono, Joey Logano is focused on positioning himself for a strong run in the upcoming tournament. With the first round of the in-season challenge set for EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta on June 28, Logano is ready to chase that million-dollar prize once more. This time, he’s determined to finish the job!