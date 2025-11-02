Joey Logano Claims Next Gen Car Transition Benefited Younger NASCAR Drivers

When NASCAR first unveiled the Next Gen car in 2021, Joey Logano couldn’t hide his excitement. “It’s real car talk,” he said proudly, gesturing toward his Mustang. “Because it looks like a real car.” That excitement turned into dominance once the new era began. Since its debut in 2022, Logano and Team Penske have practically written the playbook on how to win with it.

Logano himself earned titles in 2018, 2022, and 2024, while teammate Ryan Blaney captured the 2023 crown. But as the 2025 season winds down, questions about who’s truly benefited from NASCAR’s new era have sparked plenty of debate inside the garage. And when Logano weighed in this weekend, his perspective on the car’s impact, and, most importantly, who it’s really helped, caught everyone’s attention.

Joey Logano’s honest opinion on the Next-Gen car

NASCAR’s introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022 marked a significant advancement in racing technology, featuring improved aerodynamics, enhanced safety systems, and standardized parts that lowered costs and increased competition. This generation brought cars closer to GT-style vehicles, requiring different driving styles and theories.

Joey Logano believes the Next Gen car has benefited younger drivers, especially. “Honestly, I think it’s really helped the younger drivers coming into the sport,” Logano said, explaining how the previous Generation 6 car took years to master. The transition reset knowledge across the board, forcing veterans to “unlearn a lot of things” about restarts, passing, and how the car behaves throughout runs, thus leveling the playing field.

Logano pointed to Australian driver Shane Van Gisbergen as an example. Van Gisbergen quickly adapted due to his background racing a car similar to the Next Gen model in the Supercars Championship. “He’s able to jump into a cup car and win immediately because it felt like home to him,” Logano said.

And van Gisbergen’s performance backs up Logano’s claims. The Kiwi won on his debut race at the Chicago Road Course in 2023, leading 9 of the 78 laps in the rain-affected race. In 2025, he has been on a roll, clinching five wins, five top-5s, and seven top-10s. These figures demonstrate how a similar driving style helped him fast-track success in NASCAR’s top tier.

Moreover, Logano talked about how van Gisbergen would have performed if he had been driving the previous-generation car. “It would have taken a little bit longer for him to get his head wrapped around what the old car was, just, you know, as slick as it was to drive and heavy and just the little nuances about it,” he said.

Logano was referring to how the Gen-6 car responded to aerodynamic effects, tire wear, and weight distribution, which required drivers to develop a specialized driving style over the years. The car’s heavy weight demanded careful tire and brake management, while its slick aerodynamic profile meant the car could suddenly change behavior mid-run, affecting lines and passing opportunities. Something which could have been difficult for someone like van Gisbergen to master, given his background.

Now, as the years roll on with the Gen-7 car, will the younger generation maintain the edge, or will experience once again prevail in NASCAR’s constantly changing race car era?

Logano qualifies tenth in the 2025 final race

In a historic first for the Next Gen era, Team Penske finds itself without a car in championship contention at Phoenix Raceway. However, that didn’t stop the Penske drivers from giving their best in qualifying. Joey Logano remains a formidable presence in the field with his 10th-place result. He will be aiming to play spoiler or secure a statement win for his crew.

Meanwhile, teammate Ryan Blaney out-qualified Logano, earning the fifth starting spot and representing Penske’s best qualifying effort this weekend. In a competitive session, Denny Hamlin, the favorite to win the championship, captured the pole position with a time of 26.914 seconds, setting the stage for a dramatic Cup Series showdown.

Two more Championship 4 contenders, William Byron and Kyle Larson, line up second and third, respectively. Among the contenders, only Chase Briscoe qualified outside the top ten. He starts 12th on the grid after posting a qualifying time of 27.133 seconds.

Logano’s speed throughout the season has kept him in the conversation. And although he fell short of advancing into the final four after a grueling Martinsville cutoff, his experience at Phoenix is well documented. Logano has won at the Arizona oval multiple times, including championships in the desert twice before 2025.

Even without a shot at the championship this year, his No. 22 team’s performance at Phoenix can still set the tone for 2026 while helping Team Penske end the year on a high note. As the field prepares for the 312-lap championship finale, all eyes remain on whether the non-championship Penske entries (Logano and Blaney) can disrupt the title battle or if this Phoenix weekend becomes the crowning moment for one of the championship favorites.