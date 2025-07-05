Joey Logano Clears Air on Viral “Undercover” Prank With $45B Partner

Joey Logano has wasted little time proving why he remains one of NASCAR’s elite in 2025. The reigning three-time Cup champion has posted 1 win, at Texas in May, alongside four Top-10s, two Top-5s, and a Busch Light pole Award at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. His qualifying speed and late-race moves show that Team Penske’s #22 Ford is still a front-runner, through a massive 22-car pileup in Atlanta, sparked during the In-Season Challenge opener, reminding fans just how unpredictable this season can be. Despite the chaos, Logano’s consistent presence near the pointy end underscores a campaign defined by resilience, even when drama erupts.

Off the track, undercover stunts have become a playful tradition for drivers wishing to shatter their polished image and surprise the public. Jeff Gordon once famously staged undercover dealership stunts for Chevrolet and Pepsi in the 2013 “Pepsi Max & Jeff Gordon Present: Test Drive” campaign, where the driver, disguised as Mike, took an unsuspecting salesman on a wild test drive inside a Camaro.

These episodes set the tone for special good humor in the sport, proving that even polished superstars can revel in spontaneity. Other NASCAR stars like Danica Patrick once donned a Lyft driver disguise in Charlotte, secretly whisking away passengers before revealing her identity. And just like those viral gems, Logano’s latest escapade promises to add another memorable chapter to the sport’s lighter side.

Joey Logano’s adventures keep the momentum rolling

In a pre-race interview at Chicago, Joey Logano revealed how he and his wife, Brittany, teamed up with Ford for a hilariously wild undercover stunt at a car dealership, going full disguise mode to showcase the rugged capabilities of the $48B partner. “Oh, it was a blast,” Logano narrated. “So, back story. This was literally the week after winning the championship in Phoenix. We went to Huntersville, Florida, North Carolina, which I’m friends with a lot of people there, and this was Ford’s idea.”

According to Ford Performance’s teaser, the couple embraced the role wholeheartedly, posing as quirky chicken farmers “Henry and Lynn” on a no-knowledge-required mission to purchase a family vehicle. “They’ve done this a couple other times with other drivers, and Dave brought this up to me, and I’m like, ‘yes, this is what I live for. I wanted to do that so bad.'” Logano continued. “Went undercover, and I was a chicken farmer for Arkansas. My wife and I, we just moved to North Carolina, and we wanted to get a family vehicle.” They tricked an unsuspecting salesman into thinking they were just average customers, only to unleash the Bronco Raptor’s full capabilities during a raucous test drive that left the poor guy utterly stunned.

“Anyways, that was the story behind the whole thing, and we ended up giving a salesman named Joe, great guy, we scared the hell out of him and made a lot of good jokes,” said Logano, snickering at the memory. “Unfortunately, apparently, a lot of the things we said was not okay, so a lot of it got cut out, but it’s amazing. We got the wrong footage, which I’m trying to put it all together so I can post the things I can, so there’s more to come.” Though the teaser shared by Ford Performance showed plenty of laughs, Joey Logano will be working to assemble more behind-the-scenes, true and unfiltered clips for the fans to enjoy later.

The Team Penske star also confirmed that the full video came together spectacularly, with his and Brittany’s undercover antics, delivering both genuine thrills and hilarious reactions. “The actual video, the real thing came out great, but we’re going to try to get all the outtakes and put them together and do some more cool content behind it, but definitely a fun experience,” Logano recounted. “And we got him. He had no idea, which was crazy. I figured eventually he was going to figure this out, but definitely was a wild experience for Joe.” In the video, Logano can be seen arguing with the salesman, saying, “It was Joe’s idea to check out the…” and the clip cuts short to conceal the entire matter, which will be shared by Logano later.

This prank not only highlighted Logano’s sense of humor but also how modern NASCAR drivers are embracing new ways to connect with fans beyond the track, even if the other does not recognize them. Blending high-performance branding with genuine personality, Logano’s latest stunt reflects the growing trend in motorsports of breaking down barriers between drivers and audiences through unscripted, real-world fun. It is a reminder that while trophies matter, so do moments that make people smile. Logano seems to have mastered both, as we wait for the new footage to drop.

Joey Logano raises the alarm on NASCAR’s Chicago stretch

As excitement builds for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series‘ Grant Park 165, Joey Logano is approaching Chicago’s scenic street circuit with more concern than celebration. While most drivers soak in the skyline views, Logano is laser-focused on one of the circuit’s most troublesome features, including a severe bump at Turn 10 that he claims could make or break the race. Nestled downhill near the fountain area, this section combines old concrete, patched asphalt, and changing surfaces, all of which spell danger, especially under wet conditions. “I mean, it’s sketch. You’re kind of booking around the waterfall there, and then you’re switching directions,” Logano said, laying bare the risk factor ahead of qualifying.

Logano’s concerns aren’t exaggerated. The bump at Turn 10 sits at the track’s lowest point, causing it to retain moisture long after the rest of the circuit has dried, a problem amplified by Chicago’s erratic summer storms. Logano, drawing on prior street course experiences, elaborated, “You feel like you’re going really fast. You’re really not, right? But it’s such a tight area that you feel like you’re booking it. And the car, again, is bouncing all over the place. That’s another part of the track, too—when it rained, and if it does again—that part of the track doesn’t dry very well. Just kind of being at the bottom of the hill there. It seems like the water kind of puddles up there more and takes longer to dry. I don’t know if the sun doesn’t quite get there as good either.”

The issue isn’t just about water; it’s also about unpredictability. That stretch of track offers wildly varying grip from lap to lap, forcing drivers to gamble with each pass through the corner. Logano emphasized how dangerous that can be when you are on the edge. “Either way, that was the track that stayed the most wet throughout the whole race,” Logano said. “So it’s tricky through there for sure, especially when it’s raining, you don’t know what your grip level is every lap, right? And you’re like, is it going to be slicker or is it going to be more grip? And if it catches you off guard, you’re wrecked.”

With rain forecasted for race day and speculation swirling around Chicago’s future on the NASCAR calendar, Logano’s warning might prove prophetic, especially on the last chance that Chicago gets to prove itself to the sport.