Joey Logano Comes Clean on $1M Challenge Strategy Amid High-Stakes Playoff Push

Joey Logano may be safely locked into the playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped him from chasing every edge in NASCAR’s high-stakes summer stretch. Bringing in his signature poise and speed to Team Penske’s #22 Ford Mustang throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, a campaign that is shaping up to be one of strategy, adaptation, and high stakes, Logano has participated in 17 races so far and secured one win at the Würth 400 in May, along with three additional Top 10s, helping maintain his streak of season wins since 2013. Team Penske continues to rely on Logano’s blend of aggression and veteran instincts as he bags valuable laps led and stage points, further cementing his 10th-place standing in the championship hunt. But the man still wants more.

As the playoff plate draws nearer, Logano is laser-focused on extending his success. With 3 NASCAR Cup Series championships already in his pocket, he is ranked among an elite cadre of drivers to win three titles before age 35. But beyond history and legacy, the here and now matters the most. Logano knows every point accrued in the in-season and playoff rounds could shift the title conversation, and the win of $1 million could further ramp up the intensity and urgency to tread on his road to the championship title.

Joey Logano still has plenty to prove in 2025 Cup campaign

In an interview with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano revealed how the In-Season Challenge could only be beneficial for the team and would not need much strategic conversions as Team Penske gets ready for a heated summer on track. “I don’t expect much the first round, like as far as, like, cars doing things outside the norm,” said Logano. “Like, I do think if it comes down to the end of the race and you’re right behind that car, obviously you’re gonna try to pass them. You do that every week anyways; you’re gonna try to pass a car in front of you. But it may affect some of your like lane choice type of thing, right? It’s like racing the lucky dog spot.”

Logano is approaching the first round of the challenge with calculated restraint. Take, for example, Alex Bowman‘s matchup against Logano in Atlanta’s Round 1, back when the bracket was revealed, where drivers anticipated subtle battles for track position rather than bold, off-script moves. Logano expects the usual tactics to apply. “You’re not gonna sit in the same spot as the car that you’re trying to pass because then you’re stuck in line behind them,” Logano continued. “So you gotta do something different. Maybe that type of stuff comes up, but I don’t see huge decisions being made because of it this week.”

Track position is critical in the early part of the race, especially under the “choose rule,” which allows the lead car to select the restart lane, where mimicking the car ahead would also trap a competitor. He famously applied this tactic during the 2015 Irwin Tools Night Race at Bristol, staying just a few car lengths ahead through traffic to maintain lane advantage and fend off Kevin Harvick‘s advances. Yet this time, he predicts that these subtle tactics will play out gradually as the field settles into the early rounds.

When asked whether the end-season challenge would bring about any changes in Logano’s strategies and terms of racing and look at it differently than any normal race, Logano’s answer was self-explanatory. “You can’t. I just don’t think we will yet,” Logano replied. “I say that now; it can change by the time we get to Sunday. But we can do things differently because we’re locked into the playoffs. That part’s nice. We’re still in a battle, right? Where we can get up to sixth, seventh in points if we string together some good races. So those are playoff points as well. So you don’t wanna just discredit that.”

While already locked into the playoffs, there is still plenty at stake for the Team Penske veteran. A similar scenario unfolded in 2022, when Logano, despite a playoff lock, pushed hard through the summer stretch to stack playoff points and eventually clinched the championship at Phoenix. But nonetheless, the thrill of racing excites Logano, now more than ever. “So there’s some decisions that’ll be made, but I mean, it’s exciting,” said Logano. “I love it. I’m excited about it. I think as the rounds go, the intensity will ratchet up is what I’m trying to say.”

While not disclosing the entire strategic planning of his team, Joey Logano is geared up for another possible victory very soon. As the In-Season Challenge intensifies, Logano continues to balance playoff security with competitive urgency. Strategic awareness defines his approach, and he is prepared to adapt to the rising stakes with Team Penske strongly backing him up. For now, the focus remains steady, as he will let results speak louder than pressure.

Logano revives NASCAR vs Formula 1 debate

The age-old debate between NASCAR and Formula One continues to resurface, often stoked by drivers and fans alike. While both are elite forms of motorsport, their formats, technicalities, and race dynamics couldn’t be more different. NASCAR thrives on close-quarters actions, door-to-door battles, and strategy that is just as much about grit as it is about engineering. Formula 1, on the other hand, is rooted in precision and downforce and often relies heavily on track position, leading to criticism about limited overtaking.

Joey Logano, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, has made his opinion on the matter clear. “Our (NASCAR’s) race product is unique,” said Logano. “The cars are all over each other, bumping and banging. F1 is definitely interesting in its own way, but when a car makes a pass, it’s like, ‘Holy cow, do you believe a pass was made?’ If you start 15th and finish 10th, it’s like an incredible day because you passed five cars.” His comment highlights what many fans believe is a core issue with Formula 1’s spectacle, including limited passing, often confined to specific zones.

The conversation reignited when Logano was in the broadcast booth during the Las Vegas Xfinity race. With 49 laps to go, John Hunter Nemechek led with Riley Herbst close behind, and a fellow commentator referenced the F1 Drag Reduction System, joking, “Riley’s got a chance here…as long as he stays relevant, stays within that one second, it’s Formula One DRS range.” Logano chuckled but quickly shut it down, saying, “We’re not doing that. This is so much better than that.” His jab underscored a key NASCAR advantage, where drivers can pass anywhere, anytime, relying solely on skill and car strength, unlike F1’s strict DRS rules that require proximity, zones, and timing.

But with debates still going on and forever being a heated topic, drivers from both ends have had a fiery approach to either of their sports, and no one can deny that.