Joey Logano Doubles Down on Playoff Brilliance Amid NASCAR Best Driver Debate

Winning in NASCAR isn’t always about being the fastest car on the track. Just ask Ryan Newman, who earned the nickname “The Rocketman” for his pole-winning speed. But do you know that he snagged only 18 Cup Series wins in over two decades? Or Kevin Harvick, who thrived not by outrunning everyone but by outsmarting them when it mattered most. The truth is, victory in this sport often comes down to strategy, adaptability, and nerves of steel under pressure.

And that’s exactly where Joey Logano shines brightest. In a recent podcast, the two-time champion didn’t boast. He didn’t need to. What he said instead offered a rare peek into the mindset of a driver who may not be the fastest. But he just might be the most complete.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Logano breaks down why he thrives when it matters most

Joey Logano might not call himself the fastest driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. And statistically, it tracks. “Am I the fastest driver? No,” he admitted on a recent podcast appearance. Through the first 17 races of the 2025 season, Logano has only one win and two top-five finishes. But don’t mistake that for mediocrity. “I’m a top five in a lot of different areas,” he said. “When you put them all together, whether it’s speedway racing, short tracks, whatever that may be.”

AD

And that combination is what keeps Joey Logano dangerous. Even with a relatively quiet season, his win at Texas secured a playoff berth. He currently sits 10th in the overall standings. “Can I work with my team very well? Yes. Do I understand the car really well? Yes,” Logano continued. “Can I make up some of the differences that I’m off a little bit on with some other things being great? Yes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by large (@largebarstool) Expand Post

The true X-factor, however, is mental. “My number one strength is that you can’t shake me,” Logano said. “That’s why the playoffs work so good for us. I love that part of it. I love being backed up against the wall and seeing what I can do.” In 2024, he proved exactly that. Despite winning only once in the regular season and entering the playoffs as a dark horse, Logano flipped the script. He won three of the ten playoff races (more than any other driver) and secured Team Penske its third straight Cup Series title.

So, while others might be faster or flashier, Logano makes his mark when it counts most. Under pressure, when the spotlight is brightest, and the stakes are highest. He doesn’t dominate headlines every week. But come crunch time, he’s the driver you least want behind you. His calm under fire and ability to deliver in clutch moments are what set him apart.

Logano’s quiet confidence carries over to EchoPark Speedway pole

Coming off a season built on composure and clutch moments, Joey Logano just added another feather to his 2025 cap—his first Cup Series pole of the year. And true to form, it didn’t come easily. Logano edged Josh Berry in a razor-tight qualifying session at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), winning the pole on a tiebreaker after both drivers clocked in identical lap times of 30.979 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to NASCAR’s rulebook, when two drivers post the same time, the higher position goes to the driver who ranks higher in the standings. Logano, currently 10th in points, got the nod over Berry, who is 16th, and will now lead the field under the lights at one of the sport’s most unpredictable superspeedways.

The pole is Logano’s 32nd of his Cup Series career. But, fortunately, unfortunately, his first at EchoPark since March 2023. While it’s not pole positions that define his legacy, this one fits the narrative he shared earlier. Consistency, pressure-handling, and adaptability.

EchoPark Speedway, notorious for its chaos and tire fall-off, especially after the revamp in 2011, rewards drivers who can balance aggression with control. Logano believes his skill set is built for such scenarios. “Can I perform under pressure better than anyone in the field? 100%,” he said recently, highlighting how high-stakes moments bring out his best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His qualifying performance is a strong indicator that he’s locked in heading into this key stretch of the season. With the In-Season Challenge heating up and the playoff grid slowly shaping, Logano’s ability to stay calm and capitalize may once again separate him from the pack. And if the pattern of the past holds true, Joey Logano may not just be the guy on pole. Well, he might be the one lifting the trophy when it matters most.