Joey Logano Draws Parallel With Vintage Daytona as He Dissects Atlanta’s High Stakes

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) delivered classic superspeedway chaos. Under the lights, Christopher Bell captured victory in a thrilling overtime finish, as he edged Carson Hocevar by just 0.015 seconds, while Kyle Larson finished third in a three-wide finish under caution. Now, as NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway for another high-stakes showdown, drivers and teams are gearing up for a race that demands more than just speed.

The track’s slick surface, unpredictable grip levels, and ever-changing conditions under summer heat make it one of the most technical challenges on the calendar. And few understand the nuances of this updated layout better than defending series champion Joey Logano.

Logano breaks down Atlanta’s unique challenge

Joey Logano, known for his strategic prowess on superspeedways, offered candid insight into what helps EchoPark Speedway’s configuration produce such entertaining races. The former Daytona 500 champion said, “The way racing is done there [Atlanta], absolutely spectacular racing. All over the place.” Along with the dramatic race earlier this year, even the 2024 Atlanta race was a spectacle to behold, with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Suarez involved in a three-wide finish at the line! This was the closest finish in NASCAR history at the time, and emphasized why Atlanta is so special. However, Logano drew another interesting parallel to the controlled chaos of Atlanta.

“It’s so much like the old Daytona, before they paved Daytona, probably 2010-11. 2011,” Joey Logano revealed. So, what’s so special about that? Well, before 2011, Daytona was known for its bumpy ride, which led to tire wear and caused a clear separation between the good cars and the rest. However, after 2011, the track was repaved to remove the bumps and potholes, which took away the action from the track. Luckily, the Atlanta venue still has those pre-2011 Daytona vibes.

This time, however, the weather will be a crucial factor in Atlanta. “I would expect a little bit more slipping and sliding, a little bit more separation throughout the pack… As it gets hot, there’s a little bit more separation in the field,” Joey Logano noted. In the cold weather, the cars are much cooler, the tires have better grip, and the cars run closely. But, it is completely the opposite during the warm months. Something which Logano is looking forward to in the upcoming Quaker State 400.

Summing up the racing experience at Atlanta, Joey Logano said, “It is a different piece of a chess game, speedway racing.” With just nine regular-season races left and the playoff picture tightening, Atlanta’s high-speed chess match remains a proving ground for NASCAR’s best. Here, handling, strategy, and nerves are tested at every turn, and once again, Joey Logano has reigned supreme in qualifying.

#22 takes pole at Atlanta

Joey Logano seized the spotlight at EchoPark Speedway by capturing the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400, edging out Josh Berry in a dramatic tiebreaker. Both drivers clocked identical lap times of 30.979 seconds at 178.960 mph during Friday’s qualifying session. But, Logano was awarded the top spot based on owner points, a testament to Team Penske’s season-long consistency.

This marks Logano’s first pole of the 2025 season, his third at Atlanta, and the 32nd of his Cup career. “Well, you know we all have the same things, and obviously Team Penske does a great job at building the same cars, it seems like all of us in the top four there,” Joey Logano said. Indeed, Fords locked out the top positions, with Team Penske’s satellite team, Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry starting 2nd, and Logano’s teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric starting third and fourth.

Logano also emphasized the importance of track position and teamwork at a drafting track like Atlanta: “Positioning ourselves at the front and managing the race is crucial. If you can secure the lead, I believe you can maintain it.” With Atlanta’s notoriously tight pit road, Logano highlighted the advantage of a prime pit stall as well, saying, “That should help with that. Obviously, with track position. Then keeping numbers together and help control the race is a huge deal.”

The pole sets Joey Logano up for a strong run in the opening race of NASCAR’s in-season tournament, with the green flag scheduled for Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT. With Fords showing formidable speed and Logano’s proven Atlanta prowess, all eyes will be on the No. 22 as the field takes the green. Who do you think will triumph at EchoPark Speedway? Let us know in the comments!