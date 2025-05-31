Joey Logano Exposes Kyle Larson’s Talent With Damning 8-Word Admission

In NASCAR, raw speed is never the entire story. The fastest car doesn’t always take the checkered flag, and the most naturally gifted driver isn’t guaranteed a championship. Races and titles are won in the details. Strategy calls, pit road precision, and relentless preparation! All of this for the checkered flag. While some drivers desire fame, the trophy, or the sheer excitement of winning, there are drivers who have different motivations. Well, for Joey Logano, the drive to win. He said, “I guess for me, if I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it to win. It’s really the only reason to do it. I want to win really badly. I just don’t want to lose more than anything.”

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson represent two sides of this coin. Larson’s ability to jump into any car and immediately run at the limit is legendary, earning him praise from peers and fans alike. Yet, as the sport evolves and the margins get tighter, even the most gifted must contend with rivals who outwork them on the finer points. A recent candid admission from Logano has reignited the debate about what truly separates NASCAR’s elite. This is a conversation that goes far beyond just who’s fastest on Sunday.

Joey Logano’s candid breakdown: Why Larson’s speed isn’t the whole story

Joey Logano has long been one of NASCAR’s most analytical drivers, and his recent comments about Kyle Larson offer rare insight into the battle between natural talent and preparation at the sport’s highest level. In a revealing discussion with Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano described Larson’s uncanny ability to instantly extract maximum performance from any car.

“He can jump in a car and go.” This is not just hyperbole. Yung Money has repeatedly proven his adaptability, winning in everything from Cup cars to sprint cars and dirt late models, often with minimal seat time. In 2021, he captured the NASCAR Cup Series title and won 10 points races. Many of the wins were on tracks where he had little prior experience. Plus, he has several other accolades to his name. This includes being named as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023, which is a testament to his skill and ability.

Yet Logano’s eight-word admission, “If not, he is going to go faster than me,” reveals the other side of the equation. It seems that Sliced Bread is wrapping his head around his competitor’s strength. He went on to say under which criteria he could outrun ‘Fast Larson’, “I gotta beat him on details. I gotta beat him on the little stuff. The stuff that he won’t have the time to prep on. That’s my only chance.” Logano’s success, including two Cup championships (2018, 2022), is rooted in exhaustive preparation, strategic thinking, and capitalizing on every opportunity during a race weekend. He’s known for his ability to adapt to changing conditions, make smart pit calls, and outmaneuver rivals in high-pressure moments.

Kyle Larson, on the other hand, is constantly on the move—literally. Unlike many of his Cup Series peers, Larson spends nearly every week racing in multiple formats. He’s a fixture not just in NASCAR, but also in sprint cars, midgets, and late models across the country. This relentless schedule means he’s often jumping from one type of car to another, sometimes with only a few hours between events.

A prime example is his ambitious 2025 attempt at “The Double,” competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Larson’s race ended early with a crash on lap 91. This, at least, allowed him to travel to Charlotte in time for the NASCAR event. However, here too, his day unraveled as he spun while leading. Later, he became entangled in a caution on lap 245, ultimately ending his chances for a strong finish.

This dynamic, Larson’s raw speed versus Joey Logano’s meticulous preparation, highlights a fascinating aspect of modern NASCAR. In a sport where the smallest details can make the difference between victory and defeat, even the most gifted drivers must contend with the realities of time, focus, and preparation.

Larson’s relentless pace: Outperforming Joey Logano despite the hurdles

Despite the challenges of a packed racing schedule, Kyle Larson continues to set the standard in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. Larson currently sits second in the standings with three wins and a commanding 851 laps led. This is by far the most of any driver this season. In comparison, Joey Logano, known for his meticulous preparation, is ninth in the standings and has led just 292 laps, placing him fourth in that category.

Moreover, Larson has not only accumulated more laps led than any other driver, but he also boasts three race wins, eight top-5s, and nine top-10s. Only Christopher Bell has managed to win the same number of races and match Larson’s other stats. Joey Logano, on the other hand, has just one win in the 2025 season. Plus, Joey Logano has just one top-5 and three top-10s to his credit. It’s evident that even with his attention divided by competing in multiple racing disciplines and the logistical chaos, Larson’s raw speed keeps him at the front of the field week after week.

So, as Larson continues to outperform even the most prepared drivers, the question remains. In today’s NASCAR, is raw talent and adaptability the ultimate advantage, or will preparation and focus eventually close the gap? Going by the numbers, Larson’s edge is undeniable. While preparation will always matter, it’s Larson’s relentless pace and race-day instincts that are setting the benchmark in 2025.