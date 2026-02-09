Joey Logano Gets Blunt on Retirement Plans as He Eyes Roger Penske’s Multi-Million Dollar Legacy

Age doesn’t limit your capability, and Joey Logano’s retirement plan proves it. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion at 35 is now setting a clear goal for his life beyond the speed, and that’s far from the usual path that people tend to follow.

“Well, I know at some point, unfortunately, my driving career will come to an end,” Joey Logano said in Automotive News’ interview. “The weird thing for an athlete is that happens usually about the prime as an executive of some sort, right? It’s usually about the same age, right? Around 40-ish, plus or minus a few years.

“It’s usually when a young professional becomes kind of the top of their game. As an athlete, that’s kind of when you start seeing the decline, right? So it’s funny how that works. But I don’t plan on being that age and saying, ‘I’m done, and I’m going to just go do nothing the rest of my life.’

That adds up to the fact that Logano has slowly started building his life off the track. The NASCAR Ford driver who knows it inside and out and races Ford Mustangs for Team Penske is going into business with them. He bought an ownership stake in Huntersville Ford, which is a North Carolina dealership that is part of the Krause Auto Group. He will be working with operating partner Stacy Cowan, who is the store’s general manager.

For Joey Logano, it’s not just about building a life outside the track but also about showing exactly what he is capable of off it.

“There’s a lot to learn, but I also feel like I can bring a lot to the table,” Logano said. “As a race car driver, you have an unfair advantage in business because I’m able to pretty much connect with about anyone I want to connect with, which is a great tool to have. The goal here is to take what Huntersville Ford already is in the Krause Auto Group, that’s grown an incredible business, and try to add a little bit more to it.”

On top of it, let’s not forget that being part of Team Penske has played a big role in shaping his business mindset. Roger Penske, also known as “The Captain,” owns over $150 million Team Penske and is not just a racing team owner but also a very successful businessman with car dealerships and logistics, and even owns IndyCar. So, there’s no way that influence will not show up in him.

Let’s not forget that before Joey Logano, there was someone else from Team Penske who started his own business career learning from Penske. It’s Bradley Aaron Keselowski, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he is also an entrepreneur who started his own business in 3D printing from GE’s Concept Laser.

Now, even Joey Logano is on the same path. But this mindset was shaped a long time ago.

Joey Logano’s early mindset

Joey Logano never imagined his life away from the track. Since childhood, cars defined his world. At first, it was just for enjoyment, but once he reached the top level, people started depending on him. His 500 people at Team Penske, the sponsors who needed him to perform, and most importantly, the fans’ expectations. Now, that’s something that pushed him further to take his job seriously.

That’s when responsibility hit him. Logano became more professional.

“It’s not just a sticker,” he says. “Fans can see when something’s not real.” Understanding identity comes first. “First, you have to identify what your brand is. Who are you as a race car driver and as a person? Once you do that, you can put the right brands around you.”

Joey Logano understands the advantage his platform gives him; that’s exactly why he doesn’t misuse it but turns it into a blessing for others. In 2013, he started the Joey Logano Foundation, which was to focus on giving second chances to children and young adults in crisis, especially foster care kids. That mindset makes him a better person who doesn’t know how to stop.