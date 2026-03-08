Joey Logano Gets Real on Team Penske’s “Polar Opposite” Racing Philosophies as Phoenix Experiment Hands Reality Check

On a fundamental level, NASCAR and IndyCar are pretty different forms of racing. One involves a stock car, while the other is an open-wheel single-seater. But just how different from each other are they from a driver’s perspective? Joey Logano spoke about just that on Saturday as Phoenix Raceway hosted a rare weekend of double-header racing.

Joey Logano on having his IndyCar teammates present at a NASCAR race

This weekend, Phoenix witnessed a rare sight. IndyCar and NASCAR both had their races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. In the middle of both stands Roger Penske’s Team Penske, an organization that has teams in both racing series.

After Joey Logano won the pole for the Cup race, he was asked an interesting question in the media availability session. A reporter asked the 3x Cup champion how he’d feel about his IndyCar teammates being there to support their NASCAR team on Sunday.

Logano claimed that it would be fun, and so far, he’s had a good time doing ‘some fun things’ together with the IndyCar outfit of Penske. Having said that, he revealed that because Team Penske operates out of the same race shop for both NASCAR and IndyCar, he’s around his IndyCar teammates a lot.

“But this is the second time I can remember that we’re at the same racetrack together. So it’s fun to be able to talk to each other about the differences. Usually, we talk about the differences, but we’re at different racetracks, too. Now we’re at least on the same track, and you can hear, you know, how they drive their cars and what they need out of it, and those types of things versus us. It’s polar opposite. So different but fun to talk about,” he explained.

The two series are very different despite sharing the same venue this weekend. NASCAR’s stock cars rely on a different handling type, mechanical grip, and weight transfer. On the other hand, IndyCar cars are half their weight. Car designs and makes have obvious visible differences.

Meanwhile, it’s worth mentioning that on Saturday, while Joey Logano brought home a pole position for Team Penske, Josef Newgarden brought home a race win.

The double-header experiment at Phoenix was a big hit, as fans and drivers all appreciated the move. Penske’s own driver Ryan Blaney said, “This just brings everybody together. I think the crowd for both days is going to be fantastic and I wish there would be more doubleheader weekends because I like hanging out with those guys and watching them and it’s easier for me to watch with them here.”

Amid Kyle Larson’s second go at the Double, Joey Logano spoke about the idea of him potentially competing in the Indy 500.

Could Logano compete in the Indy 500 one day?

The #22 driver said he’s open to racing in the Indy 500. But not while he’s already in the Cup Series. He claimed that he wants to be thoughtful about it, as he’s the type of person who would prefer to do it 100% instead of doing both the Indy 500 and the Coke 600 ‘halfway.’

“I’ve got to kind of pick one or the other. So, while I’m full-time Cup racing, most likely I don’t see it happening,” Logano stated.

The #22 driver emphasized that he simply doesn’t want the laurel of having started in the Indy 500. Instead, he wants to kiss the yard of bricks at the IMS. “Winning it would matter,” he added.

However, Logano’s IndyCar Penske teammate, Josef Newgarden, has other ideas. In 2024, the two-time Indy 500 winner spoke about his desire to compete in the Double, mentioning how it is ‘high’ on his list of priorities. But at the same time, Newgarden admitted that it would be difficult given the logistics of pulling off something so huge.

