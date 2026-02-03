Joey Logano Reveals Daughter’s Innocent Reaction as He Embraces Long-Standing Health Condition

“I have alopecia. I’ve had it for a long time now.” With that simple admission last November, Joey Logano pulled back the curtain on a personal battle he’d quietly carried for years. His freshly shaved head wasn’t just a new look. It was a moment of honesty that sparked an outpouring of fan support and curiosity. Now, as he opens up even further, Logano shares the unexpectedly sweet family moment behind his dramatic haircut and the innocent question from his daughter that added a heartwarming twist to his long-standing condition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joey Logano’s daughter turns a sensitive moment into pure innocence

Joey Logano may be a two-time NASCAR Cup champion. But at home, he’s simply “Dad.” And kids have a way of delivering honesty that hits differently. Sharing the sweet family moment behind his newly shaved head, Logano recalled the innocent reaction that instantly melted the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My daughter [Emilia] asked me, we tell our kids, if you don’t brush your teeth, your teeth will fall out. And so, she asked me if I didn’t brush my hair. She goes, did you not brush your hair, Daddy? That’s what it was. I was like, yep, you better brush your hair.”

What made Emilia’s question even more heartwarming was that she wasn’t home when Logano decided to shave his head. While his wife took their daughter to dance class, Logano stayed back with their son, Hudson, who enthusiastically assisted with the impromptu transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But beneath the humor and innocence lies a much deeper story. This wasn’t Joey Logano’s first surprising hair moment. Back in August 2019, after what he thought was a normal haircut, Logano walked through the door to a stunned reaction. “What did they do to the back of your head?” his wife, Brittany, asked, alarmed. Confused, Logano reached back and felt patchy bare spots he hadn’t noticed. The hair never grew back.

A doctor would soon confirm the unexpected diagnosis: Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune condition that attacks hair follicles and causes sudden, sometimes dramatic, hair loss. For years, Joey Logano kept it quiet. Even when he discreetly sought help from Hair Club around 2023–2024, likely using a replacement system rather than committing to a full transplant, he stayed out of the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, he’s choosing transparency, and fans are applauding him for it. He’s far from alone: an estimated 7 million Americans live with alopecia areata. Even in NASCAR circles, Samantha Busch has openly shared her own experiences, using her platform (much like Logano) to normalize the condition and help others feel seen.

Why the Loganos call Emilia their “Miracle” daughter

For Joey and Brittany Logano, the birth of their daughter, Emilia Love, represents far more than the arrival of a third child—it’s a moment they still describe as nothing short of a miracle. Born on February 6, 2022, Emilia entered the world after years of heartbreak, medical challenges, and moments when the couple wondered whether growing their family naturally would ever be possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long before their 2014 marriage, Brittany was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that often makes natural conception extremely difficult. Doctors were honest: a spontaneous pregnancy was unlikely. The Loganos were devastated, but determined.

Their journey into parenthood began with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), a process that ultimately brought them their two sons. Hudson in January 2018 and Jameson in May 2020. But the road wasn’t smooth. Between the births of their boys, Joey and Brittany endured a painful miscarriage in 2020, a loss that tested their hope and resilience.

With PCOS and the emotional strain of infertility weighing on them, the couple continued to assume that IVF would remain their only path to expanding their family. Then the impossible happened. They discovered Brittany was pregnant. Naturally! No treatments, no medical schedule, no expectations. Just a moment of overwhelming, joyful disbelief. That’s why Emilia is lovingly called their “miracle daughter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And the timing only added to the magic. Joey Logano won the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and just hours later, Brittany gave birth. Logano described the whirlwind as an “awesome 36 hours,” one that delivered both a trophy and the child they once believed they’d never conceive without intervention.

For the Logano family, Emilia’s arrival is a reminder that hope can surprise you. And sometimes, miracles really do happen.