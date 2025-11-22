Joey Logano Reveals Ford Heritage Through His 100-Yo Car Collections

Nobody loves their Fords quite like Joey Logano. Last week, the No. 22 driver finally gave fans a peek inside the private garage. He’s been teasing for years, a collection so stacked it could pass for a mini Ford museum. From vintage icons to modern beasts, it’s a lineup only a Penske star could assemble. And as Logano put it himself, “That’s a cool perk of racing for Ford.”

But one machine sits on a pedestal above the rest. Logano has very strategically placed it next to his 2017 Ford GT. And that marks the symbol of Ford’s evolution, a story the 35-year-old driver proudly preserves in his garage. And now, as Logano enjoys the perks of the postseason, he cannot help but be proud of Ford’s heritage.

Joey Logano is in awe of Ford’s evolution

Speaking on the Donuts podcast, he said, “And I always have them parked near each other because I like seeing how far we’ve come over 100 years. Like it’s just that at one point that was awesome because the alternative was a horse and buggy. So that was an amazing vehicle like to have and you look a hundred years down the road, and you’re like this thing’s incredible. How can we make it any better? But they thought that was pretty incredible back 100 years ago. So what’s the next hundred look like?”

With a net worth of $24 million, the Team Penske driver has spent years creating a lineup of machines that reflect his childhood obsessions, racing identity, and beyond love for Ford history. The star of the show is the 1924 Ford Model T, signed by Edsel B. Ford II. Nearly a hundred years old and still mostly original, it’s charming, stunning, and, more importantly, it stays true to its factory roots, except for a modern electric starter.

In a recent NASCAR YouTube feature, Logano swung open the garage doors and let fans speak at the crown rules of his collections. Speaking of his vintage Ford, he had admitted, “I also like driving it because back in the 20s, this was really advanced. If you drive it around today, you’d say this thing is a piece of crap because it doesn’t drive great, doesn’t go fast, doesn’t stop good, doesn’t steer good, doesn’t do anything good. Just got you from A to B.”

But then his garage takes a hard jump forward, about 93 years forward, to the 2017 Ford GT Heritage edition. It is sleek, rare, and dripping in exclusivity. This isn’t just any supercar. Logano’s car carries VIN 22, perfectly matching his No. 22 Cup Series Mustang, and the car even features ghosted 22 roundels in the delivery. If the Model T represents where Ford started, the GT is Ford flexing everything it’s learned since, and the 35-year-old gets to park both ends of that timeline side-by-side.

Logano’s love for the T Model is undeniable. He added, “But I love it because it’s so different than what everybody has today. Yeah. And it’s it’s cool for a lot of reasons. One that like it’s just badass that you can hand crank it. Like you got to get in the front of the engine and you know, crank it up. Also, the way that you drive it is insane. Everything’s backwards, right? It’s just a very unique car. No one else knows how to drive this thing around, right?”

But amid all this, the Ford driver seems to be getting hate, not for his cars but for his ruthlessness. Joey Logano has long revealed how he remains unaffected by the hate, and as the former champion shows a different side of himself, he is quick enough to understand why the fans target him. And just as the Connecticut native cleared the air on this misunderstanding, Ford, on the other hand, seems to be fighting its own battle.

Ford hit with a major blow ahead of the 2026 season

Ford is facing another major setback in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, as RSS Racing, one of the longest-running independent teams, has confirmed it will leave Ford and move to Chevrolet for the 2026 season.

This follows the Haas Factory Team’s recent exit, creating a domino effect that leaves forward with little to no full-time representation in the series. RSS will continue fielding the No.38 for Ryan Sieg and the No.39 for Kyle Sieg, both of whom finished 15th and 25th last season. This brings a major technical upgrade, with both cars adopting Hendrick engines next year.

Chevrolet’s engine program, split between Hendrick Motorsports and ECR engines, has become one of the strongest in the series, making the organization’s move strategically significant. Haas is also shifting to Chevrolet and aligning with Jeremy Clements Racing, strengthening Chevy’s development base. Last season, Ford’s only full-time O’Reilly entries were RSS, Haas, AM Racing, and Joe Gase Motorsports.

While Ford remains strong in the Cup series, which stars like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, and others, the loss of its presence in NASCAR’s second year is a blow to its development pipeline. With no confirmed teams for 2026, Ford may have to rely heavily on its programs for talent development, and opening rivals Toyota and Chevrolet could easily exploit.