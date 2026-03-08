Joey Logano Reveals the Secret Behind Roger Penske’s Successful Racing Empire With Bold 3-Word Verdict

For a person to dominate in three different racing categories at the same time is not only a hard nut to crack, but also a rare sight. That’s where Roger Penske enters, one of the foundational figures of modern motorsports in America. As Penske’s contribution in the country’s automotive and racing sector is unparalleled, his team’s driver, Joey Logano, recently reiterated the same with a fascinating take and unraveled the secret behind it.

Logano’s bold appreciation for his team owner

In a recent interview with Cup Scene on YouTube, the Penske star opened up about his team owner and how Mr. Penske rose above the ordinary and made a place for himself.

“As a competitor, no matter what your position is on a team, you want to be with the best, right?” Logano said, revealing the secret. “You can’t soar like an eagle when you’re working with turkeys, you know? And he’s an eagle, right? And it’s those are the ones you want to attach to, right? You want to fly together. And I’ve been very fortunate to drive for him for the last 14-15 years.”

Logano’s eagle reference for his boss also resonates with the spirit of the national bird of the United States of America (bald eagle), which symbolizes power, leadership, and keen vision. Soon after this, the #22 driver reflected on his time at the team and shed light on how Team Penske has had impactful retention over the years, where sponsors, engineers, crew chiefs, and other major shareholders remained at the team.

Speaking about this, here’s Logano further added, “I think when you look at the tenure of the employees, the sponsors, the drivers, no one really moves that often, right? Like once you’re in, you want to be there. Nobody wants to leave. Because you’re going to see success eventually, one way or another. Everyone works hard. Everyone has the same culture and the same thought process. It’s something I’m really proud of. Like I take a lot of pride in saying that I drive for Team Penske.”

Logano’s words about longevity at Team Penske are proven by his own tenure there. Since 2013, he has continued to drive the No. 22 for the team. Ryan Blaney has been with the team since 2018. All of this shows the culture that Roger Penske has built at Team Penske over the decades. Stability has been a defining trait of the organization.

Notably, Roger Penske leads a massive billion-dollar empire in motorsports. With over $3.8 billion in fortune, he heads Team Penske (a team that fields three different outfits in three different racing categories, such as NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA Championship.

Besides this, he also owns the renowned Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar competition. Because of his contribution to American motorsport, Penske received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in 2019.

US President Donald J. Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to American racing magnate Roger Penske during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 24 October 2019.

Penske’s success story is not just limited to his ownership, as the 89-year-old won the Indy 500 recently in 2023 and 2024, Cup Series championship in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and three consecutive 24 Hours of Daytona in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Particularly in NASCAR, Team Penske has five Cup Series and two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championships. Statistically, Roger Penske’s team has been one of the best teams in the early 2020s. Keeping the momentum intact, Joey Logano’s teammate wants to succeed at Phoenix, despite a slow start to the season.

Ryan Blaney boosted up ahead of Phoenix Cup race

NASCAR is all set to host the fourth Cup Series race of the season at Phoenix, a track regarded as a happy hunting ground for Team Penske. In recent years, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have won three titles on this track in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Besides this, the Penske duo also claimed six wins altogether. Banking on such impressive statistics, Blaney shared his thoughts ahead of this weekend’s race on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“I feel like I have a decent understanding of what I take, what it takes to go fast around there, and kind of what I need my car to do. But Penske’s always brought really fast cars there. It was nice to finally get a win there last year in the fall. We’ve run second there a lot of times, and it was nice to finally win. So I’m looking forward to it this weekend.”

The start of the season has not been ideal for Team Penske drivers as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric failed to match 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, who won three back-to-back races at Daytona, Atlanta, and COTA. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Blaney and Co. manage to break this streak on Sunday at a track that they are used to taming.