Joey Logano Shrugs Off Champion Pressure as Title Defense Intensifies

Joey Logano’s 2024 NASCAR season was a testament to grit, resourcefulness, and championship-caliber racing. Despite early setbacks, Logano regrouped and surged when the stakes were highest. Logano’s season reached its crescendo at Phoenix, where a guileful restart and calculated aggression held off fierce rivals, earning him his third Cup Series championship and cementing his place among the sport’s elite. But fast-forward to this season, and Logano has struggled to replicate that same dominance this season so far. And with newer rivals popping up stronger, like Chase Briscoe’s Darlington dominance, is the playoff pressure the same for Logano this time?

Last year, Logano overcame frustrations, controversy, and a lower average finish than any previous champion, yet still emerged as the best when it counted. Now, as he enters the playoffs once more as the defending champ, fans and analysts are watching to see if Logano’s formula can defy expectations in a field stacked with talent and hungry contenders. The energy around his bid for back-to-back Cups sets up a fascinating angle for what’s to come. So what fuels his chase now?

Same goal, same drive for Joey Logano

Joey Logano’s mindset as the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion remains as steady as ever despite the pressures of defending a title. Reflecting on entering the playoffs as defending champion for the third time, Logano said, “Besides you bringing it up, to me, I don’t look at it differently because the goal’s the same every year.” He emphasized that the objective remains unchanged.

“If you don’t move your goal then, it’s the same and the goal always is to win the championship. So, whether you won last year or you didn’t, it shouldn’t change anything. A simple way to look at it, but that’s how I do it,” Logano shared recently on the NASCAR LIVE podcast. This approach underlines the focus that has driven his success.

Joey Logano’s three championships came in 2018, 2022, and most recently, 2024. His first title in 2018 marked his arrival among NASCAR’s elite, capturing the sport’s attention with clutch performances and consistent finishes. He then added a second crown in 2022, showcasing his ability to thrive under pressure in the modern playoffs format.

But his 2024 championship was especially memorable. Logano held off fierce competition from Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick at Phoenix Raceway, solidifying his status as one of NASCAR’s top drivers. “I love the playoffs…I don’t know if I’m the best driver, but we have the best team,” Logano had said after winning the 2024 championship.

With clarity, consistency, and sheer determination, Logano’s focus is clear this year, too. Defend the crown with the same hunger and dedication that earned it. It will be interesting to see if that steady, no-nonsense mindset can once again carry him through NASCAR’s unpredictable playoff gauntlet and deliver a fourth championship to his already decorated career.

However, an underwhelming opener at Darlington has already raised doubts about his path forward.

Not a good start to the playoffs for Joey Logano

Joey Logano’s 2025 playoff run has experienced a discouraging and challenging start, setting the tone for what could be one of his toughest title defenses yet. The playoffs kicked off with the prestigious Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, a track that has typically been one of Logano’s stronger circuits in past seasons, which saw him score a victory there in the September 2022 race.

However, this outing was far from his usual performance. Starting 14th on the grid, Logano struggled to find grip and speed early on. “We just didn’t go fast,” Logano admitted after the race. “Just couldn’t get a handle on the car. Either the front was plowing or the rear was loose, and sometimes I had both at the same time. It’s not what we were expecting.”

The frustration was evident as the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse finished 20th, netting no stage points and falling three points below the crucial Round of 12 cutoff line.

Known for making deep runs after modest regular seasons, his subpar Darlington finish left fans and analysts wondering if he could sustain his legacy of clutch postseason performances. Logano now sits precariously on the playoff bubble, with his season performance thus far reflecting only one win (earned earlier at Texas Raceway) and limited dominance overall.

Despite the early struggles, the future playoff rounds hold promise for Logano. With tracks like Gateway and Bristol ahead, known for strategic pit cycles and short-track intensity, the No. 22 team can claw its way back. If Logano can stay clean, score stage points, or snag a win in one of the next two races, he’ll vault back into championship contention.