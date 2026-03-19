Joey Logano Snubs Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Path With Blunt 5-Word Message on Racing Obsession

NASCAR stock cars, high-speed IndyCar, dirt sprint cars, and sports cars – chances are that you’ll find Kyle Larson racing somewhere, even in the offseason. Last year, after the NASCAR season was over, Larson raced in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura, before heading to Australia for the High Limit International, and then returned to the States for the Chili Bowl. While Larson has built a reputation as one of motorsport’s most versatile drivers, not everyone shares that same cross-discipline obsession. In fact, Joey Logano recently offered a blunt take on his own path, and it subtly pushes back on Larson’s do-it-all approach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Logano stays true to the traditional NASCAR path

“I think growing up like this was what I wanted to do. I wanted to go down the NASCAR route just because, like that was the popular thing where I was growing up as a kid. Like I watched NASCAR racing, I thought it was cool. So I always went down that direction.”

For Joey Logano, the path was never complicated. From the beginning, it was always about NASCAR and NASCAR only. While others explored multiple disciplines, Logano committed early and never really looked back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Middletown, Logano started racing at a ridiculously young age, winning the Eastern Grand National championship in 1997 at just seven years old in the Quarter Midget ranks. He doubled down on that success with back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999, quickly establishing himself as one of the sport’s brightest young prospects.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 20, 2025 Loudon, New Hampshire, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano 22 climbs out of his car while watching the final driver run in the qualifying round of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Loudon New Hampshire Motor Speedway New Hampshire USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxCanhax 20250920_cec_qe2_328

From there, the climb was textbook NASCAR. He moved into Late Models, competing in the American Speed Association circuits before catching the attention of Joe Gibbs Racing. By 2005, Joey Logano was signed as a development driver, and within two years, he was already stacking wins in the K&N Pro Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rise didn’t slow down. Logano made his Xfinity Series debut in 2008, just a week after turning 18, and followed it up with a Cup Series debut later that same year at New Hampshire. It was the kind of straight-line progression most drivers dream of. He still continues to participate in NASCAR-related events only.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s the key difference. Joey Logano’s career has been built entirely within the NASCAR ecosystem. No detours, no experiments across disciplines. Just a focused, traditional route that contrasts sharply with today’s trend of drivers branching out beyond stock cars.

How Logano sees winning with Penske

ADVERTISEMENT

For Joey Logano, success hasn’t just been about trophies at Team Penske. In fact, it’s been about transformation as well. After over a decade with Team Penske, his perspective on winning has evolved far beyond personal glory.

“I’ve driven for Roger for so long that once you drive for a team for a long period of time, it becomes part of your family. The people there, the sponsors, have been the same, like you know everybody, like you know them really well, you know their personal stories, and the win now isn’t as much about me, it’s like I get so much now seeing the joy of victory through other people’s eyes and seeing the impact that it makes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now entering his 18th full-time season and 14th with Penske in 2026, Logano stands as the only active driver with three NASCAR Cup Series titles. His journey with the No. 22 Ford began in 2013 after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, a move that reshaped his career trajectory.

The results speak for themselves. A breakthrough championship in 2018, followed by another in 2022. He won his third NASCAR Cup Series title in 2024, making him arguably one of the greats in the sport.

Over time, Joey Logano has become more than just a driver within the organization. Now, he’s part of its foundation. The relationships, the continuity, and the shared history have turned victories into collective moments rather than individual achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

That bond goes deeper than just familiarity and is rooted in mutual respect. Speaking about Roger Penske, Logano didn’t hold back:

“You can’t soar like an eagle when you’re working with turkeys, you know? And he’s an eagle, right? And it’s those are the ones you want to attach to, right? You want to fly together. And I’ve been very fortunate to drive for him for the last 14-15 years.”

And even as he navigates the ups and downs of staying competitive, that shift in mindset is what keeps him grounded. For Logano, winning isn’t just about crossing the finish line first anymore. It’s about who he gets to share it with!