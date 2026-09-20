Joey Logano Stuns Bristol With Unlikely Comeback Win as Kyle Larson Steals Championship Lead

The closing stages of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway appeared to be setting up a straightforward fight between Ty Gibbs and Carson Hocevar. Gibbs held the lead, Hocevar chased from second, while Kyle Larson sat third and remained within striking distance should either falter. Joey Logano, meanwhile, was nowhere near the center of the conversation. But as the race entered its final moments, an unexpected turn of events completely reshaped the battle, opening the door for Logano to steal an unlikely victory.

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“We got a team that knows how to win championships, and I thought there for a minute I was like, okay, we might just finish third or fourth here tonight. And they all kind of worked their way up. I was like, well, Merry Christmas to me. I got a gift there. So there’s nothing like the Bristol Night Race, man,” Joey Logano said in an interview after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

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The gift that Logano mentioned came during the final restart on Lap 492, just eight laps away from the end of the race. Ty Gibbs lined up on the outside with Kyle Larson alongside him, while Carson Hocevar opted to restart behind Gibbs. Gibbs initially cleared Larson through Turn 1. However, Hocevar, with an aggressive move, quickly drew alongside him on the backstretch.

The battle between Gibbs and Hocevar intensified two laps later. On Lap 494, Gibbs and Hocevar made contact, allowing Larson to pull alongside the leaders. The front three continued racing aggressively, but their fight created exactly the kind of opening that Joey Logano needed. Logano surged underneath all three drivers and emerged with the lead exiting Turn 4, while Larson remained stuck behind Hocevar and Gibbs.

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From there, Logano had the clean track he needed. He crossed the finish line 1.248 seconds ahead of Larson, who narrowly held off Hocevar for second. The result delivered Logano his third victory of the season and his third career Cup Series win at Bristol.

More importantly, the unexpected triumph vaulted Logano to third in the Chase standings with seven races remaining. He is now just 16 points behind Larson. From being 20th after Sonoma to climbing to 3rd after Bristol, the 2026 has been a complete turnaround for Logano. What had looked like a battle between Gibbs, Hocevar and Larson ultimately became Logano’s opportunity to capitalize on their late fight.

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Kyle Larson takes championship lead

Kyle Larson may have missed the victory, but his runner-up finish gave him something arguably more important for the Chase. He moved to the top of the standings, taking a one-point advantage over Hamlin with seven races remaining.

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For much of the second half of the Bass Pro Shops 500, Larson had been running in the back end of the top 10. As luck would have it, his position improved when Alex Bowman brought out a caution on Lap 430, and this time Cliff Daniels elected to keep Larson on the track rather than pit.

That call became increasingly valuable as late cautions created a series of short runs. Larson remained in contention and ultimately passed Hocevar off Turn 4 on the final lap to secure second, finishing 1.2 seconds behind Logano.

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“Our team fought really hard, and yeah, just made that good pit call there to stay out and then we had a lot of short runs there,” Larson said in a post-race interview. “Yeah, was happy to come away with a second there at the end. That was better than where I thought we could finish.”

Hamlin, the Chase leader going into the race, endured a much more difficult evening. He spent stretches toward the back of the field and even found himself a lap down at one point. Hamlin eventually recovered to finish eighth in his 750th Cup Series start.

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Hamlin collected 37 points, including eight stage points. On the other hand, Larson earned 47. That ten-point difference proved enough to swing the championship lead in Larson’s favor by a single point.

The Bristol result therefore produced two very different outcomes at the top of the Chase. Logano walked away with an unexpected victory and moved into third, while Larson left without the trophy but with control of the championship standings. Even if it is with a single point for now.