Joey Logano Takes Up Unexpected Sacred Honor With Personal Family Announcement

Joey Logano is best known as a 3-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. On the race track, he is a fierce competitor who is unapologetic about his aggressive driving style. Away from the track, however, his focus shifts entirely to his family. He is well-known as a family man and has three children with his wife, Brittany. Logano also has many friends at home and has proven to be dependable, as a recent instance showed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Earlier, Logano revealed on Instagram that he officiated a wedding for a close family member last month. He posted a series of photos from the ceremony on his Instagram account.

“Add “Wedding Officiant” to my resume,” Logano wrote. “Had the pleasure to officiate a close family member’s wedding last month. Congrats and best wishes on a lifetime of happiness, Jenaiya & Noah… How does “Reverend Joe” sound?”

ADVERTISEMENT

While officiating the ceremony, Logano took on the traditional role of a minister. He guided the newlyweds through their vows and officially pronounced them husband and wife before maybe concluding with the traditional phrase, “You may now kiss the bride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Logano (@joeylogano) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Following the ceremony, Logano spent time relaxing with his kids. NASCAR drivers race almost every weekend, so they rarely get time off. Logano used this short break away from the track to focus entirely on his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

While officiating a family wedding was a special weekend project, Logano and his wife, Brittany, recently made an even bigger lifelong commitment to their family.

The Team Penske driver opened up on a recent family development

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano announced that he and his wife had become foster parents. They recently welcomed two foster children into their home. The Logano family now has five children, including their three biological kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, we got our license, and we said, ‘You know what? We’re just gonna open our doors, and whatever God wants us to do, we’ll do. A couple of cute little kids came walking in here recently, and so they are permanently in our home. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s been fun. It’s been challenging. It has its own challenges, but it’s been so rewarding.”

The Loganos are long-time advocates for foster care. The Joey Logano Foundation has worked for years to help youth in the foster care system. Logano explained that he and his wife discussed fostering for years. However, they worried their busy NASCAR schedule would make it too difficult. Eventually, they decided to stop waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes you just got to do what you feel like is right,” Logano told reporters at Nashville Superspeedway. “And yeah, is it harder? Yeah. Is it worth it? Absolutely. I’d do it again, 100 more times.”

Becoming a foster parent requires a strict legal process and specialized trauma-care training. Logano credited his wife for holding everything together through the transition. Despite the challenges, Logano said seeing his biological children welcome their new siblings has been a very proud moment for him as a father.