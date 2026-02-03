Joey Logano Turns “Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday” Into Reality With Undisclosed Ford Investment

In late 2025, Joey Logano snapped his championship zeal. The Team Penske driver, who clinched the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2024, could not cross the Round of 8 in the playoffs. Despite that fresh knowledge of digress, Logano is heading into the new season fully prepared. Not only is the three-time champion prepared for a revamped NASCAR title format, but he is also gearing up for an off-track investment.

Joey Logano is honing an off-racing career

“NASCAR driver Joey Logano is taking the longtime industry adage “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” literally. The three-time series champion, who races Ford Mustangs for Team Penske, bought an ownership stake in Huntersville Ford, a North Carolina dealership that’s part of Krause Auto Group. Logano will work closely with operating partner Stacy Cowan, the store’s general manager,” read an article on Automotive News, as posted by journalist Adam Stern on X.

Indeed, Joey Logano is expanding his horizon. While his No. 22 Team Penske Ford looks to salvage the ‘Chase’ format with consistency every Sunday, Logano has plans on Monday as well. He said that he has educated himself on the retail industry for the past year. So he is ready to jumpstart his ownership journey, striking a bond with a hometown dealership.

According to Automotive News, Krause Auto ranks as one of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 18,622 new vehicles in 2024. And Joey Logano already has had a finger in the pie – he cultivated bonds with the Hunterville facility staff by borrowing cars for marketing events and partnering to give away vehicles through his charity. He hopes to also join his ambitions on the racetrack and in the dealership.

“My tool and my resource that I’m able to bring to the table comes from winning on Sundays,” Joey Logano said. “I told Stacy and everyone there: Treat me like special teams. I’m not going to go in there and completely change the place and tell everyone how to do everything, but use me as a little bit of fuel that can be on the fire that’s already there.”

While working on his ownership career, Joey Logano is also invested in the Ford dealership’s objectives.

Aiming to serve the public

Joey Logano’s race performance will boost sales for the Ford dealership. At the same time, he hopes to use his market knowledge for a noble cause. Huntersville Ford typically sells 1,500 to 1,750 new vehicles a year. Despite owning premium models like a 1924 Model T, Logano said he hopes that Ford adds more affordable vehicles for the general public. At the same time, however, the Team Penske driver emphasized the focus on quality for customers.

“Our job is making sure that the customers are happy and that they are treated fairly,” Joey Logano said. “We have to rely on Ford to make good decisions with vehicles that are coming down the line. Where the economy’s going, I don’t have the magic buttons to adjust that one. So you only worry about the things you can control. And to me, we can control, as a dealership, quality service to the customers. That’s the No. 1 thing.”

Clearly, Joey Logano is concentrating on a diverse set of goals this year. While his racetrack ambitions will be under close watch, let’s wait and see what he achieves in his ownership venture.