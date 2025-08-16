Joey Logano Unconcerned as NASCAR Snubs Historic Track in Latest Rumors

Joey Logano’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has truly tested his resolve, as he finds himself sitting in 13th place in the standings with 583 points after completing 24 races so far. His only victory to date came at Texas Motor Speedway, which was accompanied by just two top-five finishes and six top-10 results that have marked the challenges of his year overall. But despite the relentless grind of the season, Logano keeps his focus firmly on his performance on the track while brushing aside the various rumors swirling around in the garage.

Back in the 1990s, NASCAR was buzzing with talk about ditching short tracks in favor of bigger markets, and North Wilkesboro Speedway faced whispers of losing its Cup dates, which proved real in 1996 when those dates shifted to Texas and New Hampshire. The track shuttered after that, having opened in 1947 and hosted NASCAR’s early races, with ties to moonshine runners that gave it a certain grit. Drivers like Bowman note that favorites often face changes, but Logano’s view on the freshest schedule chatter stands out among the discussions.

The rumored shift snubbing North Wilkesboro

Rumors have hit hard this week, particularly after Jordan Bianchi from The Athletic reported that NASCAR eyes Dover Motor Speedway for the 2026 All-Star Race, which could snub North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has hosted the All-Star since 2023. Instead, it might get a points-paying Cup race, the last one there being in 1996 when Jeff Gordon won, though no final call has been made yet as NASCAR is finalizing the 2026 schedule with details expected soon. Sources call it a last-minute pivot, and Speedway Motorsports owns both tracks, easing any swap that might occur.

Joey Logano addressed this in a recent interview shared via an X post, where he stayed neutral, saying, “As far as I know, it’s just a rumor at the moment, so you know, I’m just speculating; I don’t know.” On North Wilkesboro, he added balance, stating that “on one hand, I’d say Wilkesboro deserves a points race, and on the other hand, Wilkesboro’s been pretty cool doing what they’re doing,” which highlights the track’s dual appeal.

“I just look at the track.” – @joeylogano discusses Richmond Raceway losing a date and the rumor of the All-Star Race going to Dover Motor Speedway.

Presenting Partner: @MyPlaceHotels pic.twitter.com/eyUnzLHjzD

— Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 15, 2025

Deserving points status nods to its legacy, yet keeping the All-Star fits its revival vibe, especially since North Wilkesboro sat idle post-1996 after the Staley family sold the track to Bruton Smith and Bob Bahre amid disputes over control, aging facilities, and limited amenities. Marcus Smith pushed its comeback, with grassroots efforts and state funds helping, and racing returned in 2022, while the 2023 All-Star drew crowds, proving fan hunger for old-school ovals.

Logano doubled down on his take, saying, “The All-Star race team has been pretty cool, so I kind of like that part, so I guess I don’t really have an opinion,” which shows his focus. When asked about his preference, he said, “I’ve always liked it under the lights, because I feel like they all Races has always been at night. Obviously, if it goes to Dover, it won’t be. But big deal, right? Who cares?” The rumor started with Bianchi’s sources close to talks, and if true, Dover hosts the All-Star for the first time, lacking lights, so it’s a daytime event, not making much of a difference to Logano’s choices.

North Wilkesboro’s snub stings some, but a points race elevates it, with Jeff Gordon winning in 1996 and a history like that fueling debate, as fans recall moonshine-era races, and revival costs millions with strong attendance since 2023 backing a bigger role. While Logano shrugs off track talks, his own track time at Richmond brought fresh headaches.

Logano’s Richmond practice hits the wall

Joey Logano’s weekend at Richmond Raceway started rough when he crashed out of practice for the Cook Out 400, as a right front tire failure sent his No. 22 Ford into the outside wall, halting the session under caution. His car headed to the garage for repairs, and Logano posted the slowest fast lap among the field, adding to his up-and-down year where he holds a playoff spot thanks to that Texas victory, though consistency lacks.

Logano opened up on his mindset, saying, “We have some catching up to do, even when the playoffs reset, but we also know as long as you’re still in it, you’ve got a chance, right?” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and that grit shines through. The crash compounds recent struggles, as through 24 races, he’s 13th in points with just one win so far, and practice mishaps like this test teams, with tire issues stemming from setup tweaks, while Logano’s crew worked fast to fix it before qualifying.

He pointed to bright spots too, adding, “As long as you’re still breathing, there’s an opportunity to win the championship, and I believe in this team so much that we can do that because we’ve done it multiple times,” which Logano said, and that confidence matters. He’s a two-time champ, and Richmond has been kind before, but this setback hurts momentum, with repairs meaning extra pressure as qualifying looms soon after, and fans watch if he rebounds, since his season demands it.